The family-friendly platform gives access to more than 10,000 hours of premium Arabic, Turkish, international, blockbuster, and children's entertainment content

TOD Originals – showcases new bespoke and exciting content

TOD exclusively houses all beIN SPORTS content – one of the biggest sports offerings in world broadcasting

With increased personalisation, TOD gives subscribers access to up to five devices on a single account and the ability to view two concurrent streams on separate devices

TOD is available in three different packages; "Entertainment"; "Sports"; and an "All In" package that contains both entertainment and sports

DOHA, Qatar: TOD, a pioneering new subscription-based over-the-top (OTT) platform, has been unveiled to audiences across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The game-changing streaming platform offers more than 10,000 hours of premium entertainment and sports content including blockbusters, top Arabic, Turkish, international, and children's programming, together with a range of outstanding new TOD Originals.

Ensuring a unique and unparalleled experience, TOD exclusively hosts beIN SPORTS' unmatched sports programming and gives viewers the option to opt-in for pay-per-view subscriptions to some of the most highly anticipated sporting events including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

In short, TOD is a game-changer for entertainment and sports enthusiasts in the MENA region, eliminating their need to have multiple subscriptions. They can now simply have it all on one platform, making it a unified solution that uses the latest technology and delivers the best customer experience at competitive rates.

Commenting on the unveiling, a TOD Spokesperson said: "We are proud to bring TOD to audiences in the region, which opens up a whole new universe for entertainment and sports enthusiasts. With this innovative new subscription based streaming service, we hope to disrupt the market for the better and power a whole eco-system of regional content creation. There is nothing like TOD on the market – in terms of premium live and on demand content combined with premium technology – which makes us very excited".

Unique Viewer Experience and Content Navigation

TOD provides its subscribers increased personalisation through the capability to utilise one account distributed over five devices at any one time. For a smooth viewing and customised experience, TOD offers picture-in-picture mode, and parental controls to ensure a worry-free watching experience for all. As part of the "Entertainment" and "All In" package features, the platform allows two concurrent live streams, to entertain the whole family and to ensure subscribers never miss a single moment.

Furthermore, users have easy access to enhanced live content. Sport enthusiasts will have access to the platform's integrated live statistics engine providing live information including team line-ups, team statistics, individual player statistics, live commentary, instant replays, and interactive timelines to jump to key moments for an immersive and unforgettable experience during select sporting events.

Exclusive Experiences through TOD Originals

Celebrating the diverse cultures of the MENA region, the platform will host TOD Original productions. TOD subscribers can immediately access TOD Originals, which span the diverse genres of action, drama, comedy, romance, horror, and crime.

Unmatched Sports Experiences through beIN SPORTS

Sports enthusiasts will be able to watch live international sporting events on TOD through beIN SPORTS, which holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster in the MENA region. This includes exclusive broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Women's Championship League, UEFA Women's EURO, English Premier League, LaLiga, Ligue 1, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, NBA and every Grand Slam tennis tournament, and many more major sporting events. In addition to live sports broadcast, TOD offers leading sports programming, including documentaries and sports magazines.

Instant Access to TOD

TOD is now available on multiple platforms across web, Android, and iOS devices. Viewers can subscribe to TOD's "Entertainment", "Sports", or "All In" package seen HERE

To find out more information and subscribe to TOD, please visit: https://www.tod.tv/en

-Ends-

About TOD

"TOD" is a subscription-based over-the-top (OTT) platform which aims to deliver its subscribers exclusive access to unrivalled live sports content, along with more than 10,000 hours of premium entertainment content. A family-friendly and personalised platform, TOD offers the best blockbusters and top Arabic, Turkish, and International content, as well as children's programming. The platform also holds a range of new original content productions through "TOD Originals".

Built around current customer needs, TOD incorporates the latest technologies to provide an integrated and personalised experience that enhances live viewing, content navigation and accessibility; a game changing premium experience.

For more information on "TOD", please visit www.tod.tv or contact us at: media@tod.tv.