Cairo, Egypt – Titan Egypt has announced the signing of a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with SolarizEgypt to develop and construct an 11.45 MW solar power plant for Beni Suef Cement Company, a subsidiary of Titan Egypt. This step reflects both companies' commitment to supporting sustainability and enhancing reliance on clean energy sources.

Under the 25-year agreement, SolarizEgypt will handle the development, financing, construction, ownership, operation, and maintenance of the plant. This will provide Beni Suef Cement Company with a stable supply of renewable electricity through the PPA model, enabling the utilization of clean energy without requiring direct capital investments.

The plant is expected to meet a significant portion of Beni Suef Cement Company’s electricity needs. This supports Titan Egypt's efforts to improve energy efficiency, lower carbon emissions, and reduce the environmental footprint of its industrial operations, in line with the company's sustainability strategy and its commitment to promoting renewable energy sources.

In this context Amr Reda, CEO of Titan Egypt, commented:"This agreement represents a new milestone in Titan Egypt’s journey toward building a more sustainable and efficient industry. We continue to invest in innovative solutions that contribute to reducing carbon emissions and accelerating the adoption of clean energy sources, supporting our long-term goals and enhancing the competitiveness of our industrial operations. This partnership also reflects our commitment to adopting sustainable solutions that create economic and environmental value for all stakeholders."

Mohamed El-Fouly, Chief Commercial Officer at SolarizEgypt, stated:"We are proud of our partnership with Titan Egypt in this project, which highlights the growing role of renewable energy in supporting the industrial sector. This agreement serves as a successful model of cooperation between the industrial and clean energy sectors, delivering sustainable economic and environmental value while supporting Egypt’s efforts toward a more sustainable future."

This project reflects both companies' commitment to supporting the transition toward a green economy and contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), while strengthening the role of renewable energy in driving industrial development and boosting the competitiveness of the Egyptian industrial sector.

About Titan Egypt :

Titan Egypt is one of the leading companies in the cement and building materials industry in Egypt. The company is committed to achieving operational excellence, innovation, and sustainable development through continuous investment in energy efficiency, alternative fuels, renewable energy, and low-carbon solutions.

About SolarizEgypt :

SolarizEgypt is a leading company in developing renewable energy solutions for the commercial and industrial (C&I) sectors through long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), helping businesses reduce energy costs and achieve their sustainability and clean energy targets.