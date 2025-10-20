Dubai, UAE – Tissoli, a real estate and investment collective dedicated to crafting world-class spaces, has officially launched their much-awaited, flagship project - Palazzo Tissoli. A signature development designed and branded by the iconic Italian design house Pininfarina, the project valued at AED 1.2 billion, is set to rise on Al Marjan Island, marking Pininfarina’s first architectural venture in Ras Al Khaimah. This once again raises the bar in the evolution of branded luxury living in the UAE.

This residential landmark represents more than architecture and promises to be an amalgamation of Italian heritage and Arabian Gulf living. Positioned along Al Marjan Island's most coveted stretch, Palazzo Tissoli will house meticulously furnished studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, including duplex corner units that enjoy sweeping views of the coastline. With studio residences starting from AED 1.1 million, the development promises to bring Pininfarina-crafted luxury to discerning homeowners.

Pininfarina's involvement brings 95 years of design philosophy to Ras Al Khaimah's shores; their first architectural project in the emirate draws direct inspiration from the natural mosaic of dunes, mangroves and sea waves framed by the angular drama of the Hajar Mountains. With over 1,950 projects spanning continents and categories, Pininfarina's reputation rests on a singular principle: design must perform as beautifully as it appears.

Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan, said: “Palazzo Tissoli marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Al Marjan Island. It reflects our commitment to curating destinations where visionary design and strategic master planning converge to create lasting value. By introducing a development of this caliber, we are not only elevating the island’s urban landscape but also reinforcing Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a world-class destination for investment, tourism, and quality living. This project exemplifies the forward-thinking approach shaping the emirate’s sustainable growth and global appeal.”

For Tissoli, Palazzo Tissoli is the opening act of an ambitious vision. Pooja Rathore, COO of Tissoli, described the project's vision: "At Tissoli, we aim to develop masterpieces that celebrate life through curated experiences. Palazzo Tissoli is our answer to the question: what happens when you give Italian design masters a canvas on the Arabian Gulf? The result is a development where every amenity, every blueprint design, every material tells a story. With its range of experiential amenities, global design, and aesthetics, this project is sure to attract global attention as well as investor trust."

The iconic design is complemented with an amenity roster that echoes a resort manifesto. Residents will have access to a 24-hour Café for impromptu gatherings, a Skyline Lounge for sundowners with a view, and Casa del Sigaro for refined evenings. Wellness finds its home in the Serenity Spa, Vitality Studio, and Yoga Studio, while entertainment unfolds at Cinema Palazzo. Families benefit from the Kids' Splash Park and children’s play area, ensuring every generation finds their rhythm within Palazzo Tissoli. Beyond this, residents can enjoy lagoon pools surrounded by lush greenery, a running track that embraces the building, elevated micro-gardens that bring nature indoors, co-working and retail spaces that foster connection, and a rooftop infinity pool overlooking the Arabian Gulf.

Fabio Calorio, Senior Vice President of Pininfarina, emphasized, "We are delighted to partner with Tissoli on this landmark project. For more than 95 years, Pininfarina has pursued the perfect balance between beauty and performance — a philosophy that has shaped icons across architecture, mobility, and works of art. Palazzo Tissoli represents the opportunity to bring this heritage to the vibrant emirate of Ras Al Khaimah for the very first time.”

“Its prime location, meticulous attention to detail, and seamless integration with nature reflect our ongoing commitment to curating exceptional living experiences.” added Giovanni De Niederhäusern, Pininfarina’s Senior Vice President of Architecture & Product Design. “This project exemplifies our dedication to serving a refined community that identifies with Pininfarina’s values and vision, and chooses to live in spaces that embody our design philosophy.”

The development's location places residents minutes from Al Marjan Island's emerging entertainment and leisure corridor, including future gaming destinations that promise to transform the island into a year-round destination. Palazzo Tissoli positions itself at the intersection of tranquility and vitality close enough to access the island's energy, secluded enough to offer escape.

As Ras Al Khaimah continues its trajectory from hidden gem to strategic hub for real estate, Palazzo Tissoli signals the caliber of development now taking root. This is branded living reimagined: not as a stamp of approval, but as a collaboration between place and purpose, designer and destination.

About Marjan

Marjan is the master developer of freehold property in Ras Al Khaimah, responsible for path-breaking developments such as Al Marjan Island aimed at positioning Ras Al Khaimah as one of the region’s leading tourism and investment destinations. Mandated with developing waterfront, urban and mountain destinations that will add to the competitiveness of the Emirate, Marjan’s strategic master-planning approach is to leverage Ras Al Khaimah’s natural assets and lay the foundations of the Emirate’s future expansions. Through its world-class master-planned communities in Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan attracts foreign investment as well as international visitors and positions the Emirate as a strong investment and tourism hub.

About Tissoli

Tissoli is a real estate and investment collective dedicated to creating world-class Developments that merge design excellence with modern living. Guided by values of authenticity, craftsmanship, creativity, and sustainability, the brand collaborates with leading architects, designers, and operators to deliver timeless residences in prime destinations. Every masterpiece created by Tissoli reflects the life imagined by the brand, shaping communities that inspire and set new standards for contemporary luxury living.

About Pininfarina

Renowned for its unparalleled design heritage, Pininfarina, founded in 1930, has shaped emotions for over 95 years across automotive, architecture, product design and cultural landmarks, blending beauty with performance, art with industry, tradition with innovation, elegance with sportiness.

Pininfarina is the Italian global leader in branded real estate, pioneering a new way of living where design becomes identity. Its brand value lies in the ability to merge aesthetic excellence with technological innovation, generating experiences that leave a lasting impact on how people live, move, and connect with the world around them.

