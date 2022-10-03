Tiqets announced the winners for the 6th annual Remarkable Venue Awards (RVAs), which celebrates the best museums and attractions in nine countries around the world

On World Tourism Day 2022, the winners for Tiqets' highly coveted regional awards were announced in nine of the world's favorite tourism destinations: the UAE, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, the UK, and the US. More than 200 nominees competed worldwide across the seven award categories (Most Remarkable Venue, Best Museum, Best Attraction, Best Landmark and Best Onsite Experience, Best Hidden Gem and Most Innovative Venue).

This year’s UAE winners represent the best the country’s tourism industry has to offer. Below are the winners for each category in the UAE:

Most Remarkable Venue – Dubai Frame

Best Museum – Louvre Abu Dhabi

Best Attraction – The Yellow Boats

Best Landmark – Qasr Al Watan Palace

Best Onsite Experience – La Perle by Dragone

Most Innovative Venue – Atlantis Dubai

Best Hidden Gem – The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi

The full list of international winners, and more information about the Remarkable Venue Awards, can be found here.

“The theme for this year’s World Tourism Day is rethinking tourism, a topic we consider almost daily in our mission to make culture more accessible. Each of the winners of the 2022 Remarkable Venue Awards showcases an industry-leading experience that is setting the standard for the future of tourism. We’re so proud to work with these venues and to be celebrating them with our award series,” says Tiqets CEO Laurens Leurink.

The selection of the winners is based on 1.1M+ customer reviews on Tiqets.com, with the exception of the Best Hidden Gem and Most Innovative Venue awards, which are based on applications evaluated by a panel of judges. UAE industry experts on the judging panel include Middle East and North Africa Leisure & Attractions Council (MENALAC) Founder and Board Member, Prakash Vivekanand, Executive VP of WhiteWater Middle East & India, Mike Ribgy, and Head of Waterparks & Amusement Parks, Rides & Structures at TÜV SÜD Middle East, Alex Schrott.

Help Tiqets uncover the 2022 Remarkable Venue Awards Global Winners

Now that the Regional Winners have been announced, the next round of the Remarkable Venue Awards begins: the race for the title of Global Winner. All Regional Winners have been automatically entered into the competition to win the title of Global Winner in their category. To become a Global Winner, venues will have to be voted best in their category, which will be decided by a round of consumer voting between now and October 19th.

This year, the Global Winners of the 2022 Remarkable Venue Awards will be announced at the annual awards ceremony hosted at the Tourism Innovation Summit (TIS). Those who can't make it to Seville can tune in to the free livestream of the event.

For more information about attending the event, in person or online, visit: https://www.tiqets.com/venues/remarkable-venue-awards/

-Ends-

About the Remarkable Venue Awards

The Remarkable Venue Awards celebrates seven categories of awards in nine countries worldwide. Since 2017, the awards have recognised museums and attractions in France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States. For the first time this year, the awards program will also include Germany, Portugal and the United Arab Emirates.

The Tiqets Remarkable Venue Awards were established to recognise and celebrate the best attractions and museums in the most-visited countries around the world. The first Remarkable Venue Awards ceremony was hosted in Paris and this year's event will be hosted at the Tourism Innovation Summit in Seville on November 2nd, 2022.

About Tiqets

Tiqets’ mission is to make culture more accessible by making it easier for more people to discover more ways to culture. From the start in 2014, the company has connected millions of people to museums and attractions with instant, last-minute and mobile tickets. Tiqets works with both hidden gems and top museums and attractions all over the world.

The company is headquartered in Amsterdam and now employs 170+ people worldwide, including in Amsterdam (HQ) as well as Seattle, Las Vegas, Orlando, Philadelphia, London, Copenhagen, Paris, Barcelona, Rome, Bangkok, Tokyo and Osaka. More information can be found on Tiqets.com.