This year more than 200 nominees are competing to become one of the 7 winners in each of the 9 countries represented in the Remarkable Venue Awards. Today, the nominees for the first 5 awards (Most Remarkable Venue, Best Museum, Best Attraction, Best Landmark and Best Onsite Experience) were announced. The selection of the venues in these 5 categories is based on 1.1M+ customer reviews of venues on Tiqets.com.

For the first time in the history of Tiqets’ annual tourism awards series, venues in the UAE, Germany, and Portugal will join the race to take home a Remarkable Venue Award. As in previous years, museums and attractions in France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the UK, and the US are also eligible for an award.

Later this month, the second round of nominees for the two application-based awards, Best Hidden Gem and Most Innovative Venue, will be announced. These two award categories will be assessed by a panel of industry judges including Arival CEO Douglas Quinby, Viajes National Geographic Web Director Javier Zori, MuseumNext Founder Jim Richardson, and Netherlands Board of Tourism & Conventions Destination Development Manager Anouk van Eekelen. Applications for these awards will be open until September 8th, 2022. Venues interested in applying for an award can download an application form via this link.

The winners in all seven categories for all nine participating countries will be announced on September 28th, 2022.

“The nominees for this year's Remarkable Venue Awards represent the best that the museum and attraction industry has to offer – they’ve received rave reviews from more than a million Tiqets customers worldwide. We're proud to be working with these fantastic venues and we’re excited to celebrate all of them through the 2022 Remarkable Venue Awards,” says Tiqets CEO Laurens Leurink.

Here is a sampling of this year's nominees in the nine markets covered by the Remarkable Venue Awards:

The UAE: Museum of the Future (Best Museum), La Perle by Dragone (Best Attraction), and Sky Views Observatory (Best Landmark)

France: Fondation Louis Vuitton (Best Museum), La Cité de la Mer (Best Attraction), and Château d'Angers (Best Landmark).

Germany: Museum Berggruen (Best Museum), Hamburg Dungeon (Best Attraction), and Berliner Fernsehturm (Best Landmark)

Italy: Palazzo Colonna (Best Museum), Italia in Miniatura (Best Attraction), and Medici Chapel (Best Landmark)

The Netherlands: BODY WORLDS Amsterdam (Best Museum), Remastered (Best Attraction), and Museum Het Rembrandthuis (Best Onsite Experience)

Portugal: Immersivus Gallery Porto (Best Museum), Museu do FC Porto - Estádio do Dragã (Best Attraction), and Castelo dos Mouros (Best Landmark)

Spain: Casa-Museu Salvador Dalí (Best Museum), Athletic Club Museoa - Tour San Mamés (Best Attraction), and Castillo de Almodóvar del Río (Best Landmark)

The UK: Brooklands Museum (Best Museum), Kew Royal Botanic Gardens (Best Attraction), and Etihad Stadium (Best Landmark)

The US: Museum of the American Revolution (Best Museum), Graceland (Best Attraction), and Edge at Hudson Yards (Best Landmark)

The full list of 180 nominees for the review-based awards, and a more extensive description of the criteria to qualify for each award, can be found here.

Attend the global awards ceremony on November 2nd

While the Regional Winners will be announced at the end of September, the Global Winners of the 2022 Remarkable Venue Awards will be announced at the annual awards ceremony hosted at the Tourism Innovation Summit (TIS). Those who can't make it to Seville can tune in to the free livestream of the event.

For more information about attending the event, in person or online, visit: https://www.tiqets.com/venues/remarkable-venue-awards/.

More about the Remarkable Venue Awards

The Remarkable Venue Awards celebrates seven categories of awards in nine countries worldwide. Since 2017, the awards have recognised museums and attractions in France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States. For the first time this year, the awards program will also include Germany, Portugal and the United Arab Emirates.

The selection of the winning venues in the Best Attraction, Best Museum, Best Onsite Experiences, Most Remarkable Venue, and Best Landmark categories will be based on 1.1M+ customer reviews of venues on Tiqets.com. The Best Hidden Gem and Most Innovative Venue categories will be assessed by a panel of industry judges. The winners for all 7 categories will be announced at the end of September.

The Tiqets Remarkable Venue Awards were established to recognise and celebrate the best attractions and museums in the most-visited countries around the world. The first Remarkable Venue Awards ceremony was hosted in Paris and this year's event will be hosted at the Tourism Innovation Summit in Seville on November 2nd, 2022.

About Tiqets

Tiqets’ mission is to make culture more accessible by making it easier for more people to discover more ways to culture. From the start in 2014, the company has connected millions of people to museums and attractions with instant, last-minute and mobile tickets. Tiqets works with both hidden gems and top museums and attractions all over the world.

The company is headquartered in Amsterdam and now employs 170+ people worldwide, including in Amsterdam (HQ) as well as Seattle, Las Vegas, Orlando, Philadelphia, London, Copenhagen, Paris, Barcelona, Rome, Bangkok, Tokyo and Osaka. More information can be found on Tiqets.com.

