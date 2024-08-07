One&Only One Za’abeel, home to the latest Longevity Hub by Clinique La Prairie in the Middle East, has been included in TIME Magazine’s prestigious World’s Greatest Places 2024 list. This remarkable accolade highlights its status as a premier destination for luxury and wellness experiences, attracting global wellness seekers.

Designed by the acclaimed Japanese firm Nikken Sekkei, One&Only One Za’abeel’s inclusion in TIME’s list is a nod to its architectural excellence and the unparalleled luxury experience it provides. At the heart of this is the newly opened Longevity Hub by Clinique La Prairie, a wellness destination that stands out even amidst Dubai’s vast array of premier health and wellness spaces.

The first of its kind in Dubai, the Longevity Hub offers cutting-edge health science and holistic wellness treatments. It spans three stories and features state-of-the-art facilities, including 29 treatment rooms for wellbeing and clinical therapies, a Movement Studio, a Longevity Bar, and the region's first Longevity Index lounge. Guests can indulge in a selection of innovative treatments such as Neuro Wave Stimulation, Cryotherapy, Far Infrared therapy, and IV Drips, all designed to promote longevity and vitality.

The Hub also offers exclusive aesthetic treatments, including Mesotherapy, Hyaluronic Acid, Botox, and Platelet-rich Plasma (PRP), alongside detoxification therapies like the Longevity Path to Detox and Anti-Pollution Facial. Each treatment is tailored to rejuvenate and restore, providing a complete approach to wellness.

Anchored by Clinique La Prairie’s three interconnected pillars – Longevity, Wellbeing, and Aesthetics – the Hub at One&Only One Za’abeel upholds the Swiss brand’s global legacy of advanced health and wellness programs, all within an environment of absolute luxury.