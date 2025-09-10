Agreement includes focus areas such as propulsion, directed energy, autonomy, and advanced analysis services

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research arm of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), has signed a Collaboration Agreement with Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) to expand capabilities in naval maritime technologies. The agreement includes the launch a Naval Technology Innovation Hub – an advanced facility that will fast-track research, integration, and testing of next-generation naval technologies, including autonomy, propulsion, materials, and secure systems.

Dr. Najwa Aaraj, CEO of TII, said: “Our collaboration with ADSB reflects our shared commitment to shaping the future of naval capabilities through science-led innovation. By aligning TII’s deep research strengths with ADSB’s operational expertise, we are laying the groundwork to rapidly transition advanced technologies from concept to deployment - reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position in the global maritime landscape.”

David Massey, CEO of ADSB, said: “This Innovation Hub to Advance Naval Technologies reflects our commitment to positioning the UAE as a leader in global maritime defense technology and innovation. Through focused expertise and strategic partnerships, we aim to set new standards in naval defense, sustainability, and advanced maritime operations.”

Under the agreement, the two organizations will advance joint initiatives to accelerate innovation in the naval domain. This includes exploring emerging technologies such as quantum magnetic sensing, computational fluid dynamics (CFD) inspired by quantum principles, underwater, autonomous, robotic technologies and advanced materials like anti-corrosion coatings and composite armoring. The partnership also supports projects in marine autonomy, unmanned underwater systems, diver communication and detection solutions, as well as next-generation sonar and hull treatment techniques. Together, both entities will contribute technical expertise, test facilities, and integration capabilities to bring these innovations from research to real-world application.

Central to the collaboration is the Naval Technology Innovation Hub, a jointly operated and co-funded laboratory environment dedicated to co-developing, evaluating, and integrating cutting-edge maritime systems. The Hub will provide real-world testbeds, a shared technology roadmap, and a framework for talent and knowledge exchange. The Hub will pave the way forward in creating a unique collaboration model offering top local and global naval players the opportunity to test and validate naval technologies and maritime solutions in real conditions supported by Subject Matter Experts.

The Hub builds on previous successful collaboration between TII and ADSB, notably autonomous and stealth unmanned surface vehicles - an unmanned surface vehicle enhanced with stealth and autonomy features, and the 170 M-detector unmanned vessel, primarily operating in mine countermeasure and oceanographic activities. The project combined TII’s integration expertise and ADSB’s strengths in design and testing – demonstrating the type of collaboration the new Hub will now formalize and expand.

This collaboration underscores Abu Dhabi’s strategic commitment to building robust, innovation-led defense capabilities and highlights TII’s and ADSB’s roles as pioneers in advancing next-generation naval technology.

ABOUT TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION INSTITUTE (TII):

The Technology Innovation Institute (TII) is the dedicated applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). TII is a pioneering global research and development center that focuses on applied research and new-age technology capabilities. The Institute has 9 dedicated research centers in advanced materials, autonomous robotics, cryptography, AI and digital science, directed energy, quantum, secure systems, propulsion and space, and renewable and sustainable energy. By working with exceptional talent, universities, research institutions, and industry partners from all over the world, TII connects an intellectual community and contributes to building an R&D ecosystem that reinforces the status of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global hub for innovation.

For more information, visit www.tii.ae

About Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB):

ADSB is a regional leader in the construction, repair, and refit of naval, military, and commercial vessels. With a state-of-the-art shipyard and a proven track record of success spanning nearly three decades, ADSB delivers innovative, reliable solutions to both regional and international clients, supporting the strategic vision of the UAE.

For more information, visit: www.adsb.ae

