After being officially Certified as a “Great Place to Work®” in the UAE (2025–2026), Thumbay Group has announced the launch of Thumbay Cares, a landmark well-being program designed to elevate the quality of life, growth opportunities, and long-term security of its team members across all divisions. The new initiative strengthens Thumbay Group’s reputation not only as a leader in healthcare and education, but also as one of the region’s most people-centric organizations—where culture, care, and career growth are deeply connected.

More than an employee benefits scheme, Thumbay Cares is a people-first commitment. It brings together healthcare, financial protection, education support, wellness, recognition, and leadership development under one unified program—making Thumbay Group one of the most attractive workplaces in the region.

The program is being introduced under the vision of Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, who has consistently emphasized that sustainable institutions are built by investing deeply in the people who run them. A Program Built Around real-life needs, Thumbay Cares is designed to support team members not only at work but across every dimension of life.

“Being recognized as a Great Place to Work is a proud moment for all of us, because it reflects what our people already know. Thumbay Cares takes this commitment further. It is our promise that every team member is supported in health, in growth, and in life. When our people feel valued and secure, excellence becomes natural. This program is not an initiative. It is our culture,” said Dr. Thumbay Moideen

Healthcare & Wellness Support – Team members receive access to:

Free medical checkups at Thumbay Healthcare

Free blood tests at Thumbay Labs

Free health insurance for all Thumbay Group team members

Quarterly body composition analysis by Body and Soul Health Club

Free health club membership and complimentary grooming and wellness services at Body & Soul Health Club & Spa

Life and Workmen’s Compensation Insurance

This ensures preventive care, early diagnosis, fitness, and personal well-being are part of everyday life, not occasional privileges.

Education, Growth & Leadership – Thumbay Group is extending its investment beyond the individual to families and future generations through:

Merit scholarships for children of team members at Gulf Medical University

Free next-generation leadership training through Thumbay College of Management and AI in Healthcare

This creates genuine pathways for career advancement, skill development, and leadership roles within the Thumbay ecosystem.

Recognition, Rewards & Long-Term Value-The program also includes:

Performance-based rewards and incentives

Exclusive benefits for long-serving team members

Yearly bonus programs

Subsidized rates across various Thumbay outlets

These benefits are structured to recognize contribution, loyalty, and excellence—building a culture where people are respected, rewarded, and retained.

