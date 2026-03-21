Dubai, UAE – Reputation House, an international technology company specializing in digital risk protection, has launched RiskCheck, a free diagnostic platform designed to help companies assess their exposure to digital and reputational risks.

The platform enables businesses to evaluate the stability of their digital information environment within minutes. RiskCheck analyzes how a company is represented across search engines, media publications, social platforms, review sites, and AI-generated summaries to identify potential vulnerabilities that may affect brand perception.

“RiskCheck was designed for professionals who make decisions in conditions of digital transparency – C-level executives, communications leaders, compliance specialists, and risk management professionals. Most digital crises do not appear instantly. They form gradually through small signals across search engines, media narratives, online discussions, and algorithmic systems. RiskCheck helps companies detect these signals earlier and answer an important question: How controllable is your information environment – and where could the next digital risk emerge?” says Chief Operating Officer of Reputation House Kristina Shinkareva.

Unlike traditional monitoring tools that focus on continuous data tracking, RiskCheck functions as a diagnostic system. Rather than displaying streams of mentions, the platform identifies structural risk factors and highlights areas where distortions in brand perception may occur.

The system evaluates several key dimensions of a company’s digital presence, including media and social coverage, search engine results, AI-generated representations, and feedback on rating and review platforms. By analyzing these areas, RiskCheck provides a comprehensive overview of how a brand is perceived across the digital environment.

Example of Vulnerability Zones | RiskCheck Report | source: Reputation House website

Following the analysis, users receive a structured report that includes an overall digital risk score, an assessment of key vulnerability zones, and a comparison with relevant companies within the same industry. The platform automatically identifies comparable market players and evaluates differences in digital risk levels, information stability, and public presence.

Example of benchmarking capability | RiskCheck Report | source: Reputation House website

According to Reputation House, this benchmarking capability allows companies to determine whether identified risks are company-specific or reflect broader industry trends.

RiskCheck is available globally at https://checkmyrisks.com

About Reputation House

Reputation House is an international technology company specializing in Digital Risk Protection. Its proprietary platform provides companies and individuals a single control center to monitor and manage digital reputation risks across search engines, AI systems, media environments, and review platforms before they become business damages.

To learn more about Reputation House, visit: www.reputation.house