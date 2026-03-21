Abu Dhabi: Eagle Hills has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi to develop a commercial project valued at AED 1 billion, named “Mother of the Nation City,” in tribute to the enduring contributions of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, whose legacy continues to embody generosity, compassion, and social cohesion in the UAE.

The agreement signing ceremony was held in the presence of H.E. Abdul Hamid Mohammed Saeed, Chairman of the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority - Awqaf Abu Dhabi; H.E. Fahad Abdulqader Al Qassim, Director General of the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority - Awqaf Abu Dhabi; H.E. Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Secretary General of Erth Zayed Philanthropies; H.E. Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills; and Hesham Ibrahim, Group Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Hills.

The project’s returns will be allocated to support the “Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” campaign, launched by the Authority under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, with the aim of establishing a sustainable endowment funding source to support orphans across the country.

Under the MoU, Eagle Hills will develop and deliver the project to generate sustainable endowment returns, which will be directed towards supporting orphans in key areas including education, healthcare, and dignified living. This will help ensure the continuity of the campaign’s humanitarian impact and reinforce the role of endowments as an effective development tool.

H.E Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills, said: “At Eagle Hills, we believe in the importance of supporting national initiatives that invest in people and create lasting impact within society. This agreement reflects our commitment to developing high-quality projects that generate sustainable endowment returns, contributing to empowering orphans and providing them with better opportunities in education and life, in line with the UAE’s vision for sustainable development and social cohesion.”

His Excellency Abdul Hamid Mohammed Saeed, Chairman of Awqaf Abu Dhabi, added: “This agreement marks an important milestone in advancing the endowment ecosystem in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi by leveraging high-impact partnerships to deliver endowment projects with sustainable economic and social value. The ‘Mother of the Nation City’ project reflects our commitment to maximising returns from endowment assets and directing them towards supporting the most vulnerable groups, particularly orphans, in a way that ensures resource sustainability and enhances quality of life.”

H.E. Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Secretary General of Erth Zayed Philanthropies said: “This agreement represents an advanced model for leveraging strategic partnerships to develop high-impact endowment projects that deliver sustainable value to society. It also reflects the UAE’s continued approach to transforming humanitarian work into an integrated development ecosystem, in continuation of the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose enduring values of giving and humanitarianism remain deeply embedded in the nation’s approach. The project will further strengthen efforts to support orphans through innovative solutions that ensure sustainable resources and expand the scope of humanitarian impact.”

This step comes as part of the strong community engagement witnessed by the “Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” initiative from institutions, entities, and individuals alike, reflecting the deeply rooted values of generosity and solidarity within UAE society, and reinforcing the role of sustainable endowment as a key pillar supporting social development.

The “Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” initiative aims to transform contributions into sustainable endowment assets managed in line with best practices, ensuring long-term support for orphans and reinforcing the concept of endowment as an effective development tool that contributes to building a cohesive and sustainable society.

The Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority - Awqaf Abu Dhabi launched the initiative as a humanitarian initiative that reflects the UAE’s longstanding commitment to charitable work, aiming to establish a sustainable endowment funding source that meets the needs of orphans and enhances their quality of life over the long term.

About Awqaf Abu Dhabi:

Established in May 2023, Awqaf Abu Dhabi promotes and advances the practice of endowment (waqf), maximising social and financial impact across the community through sustainable investments and partnerships.

In addition to overseeing endowment-related processes, Awqaf Abu Dhabi manages the financial guardianship and development of the funds of minors, interdicted persons and others, supporting greater financial and social inclusion.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi aims to strengthen the culture of endowments, and organises events, conferences, and seminars focused on the governance, management and investment of endowments and minors’ funds, while contributing to the evolution of endowment practices across the Emirate.

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