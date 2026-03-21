Senior leaders from the Sultanate of Oman and the Liverpool City Region advanced their developing partnership during high‑level engagements at MIPIM, focusing on regeneration, innovation, and international collaboration. His Excellency Dr Khalfan Al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning (MoHUP), held strategic talks with Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram and Liverpool City Council Leader Cllr Liam Robinson as both sides explored opportunities for closer cooperation.

Liverpool City Region is recognised internationally for its transformation over the past two decades, driven by major investment in culture, tourism, sport, and innovation. The region was European Capital of Culture 2008, a participant in World Expo 2010 Shanghai, host of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, home to the Grand National, two Premier League football clubs, and England’s Golf Coast with multiple Open Championship venues. It is also the most filmed UK city outside London and has the highest number of Grade I and II listed buildings outside the capital. Liverpool is globally known as a leading music city and is officially recognised by Guinness World Records as the World Capital of Pop, home to the most successful band of all time, The Beatles, reinforcing its status as a major international cultural and visitor destination.

The talks focused on shared priorities in urban regeneration, waterfront development, cultural exchange, innovation, and international trade. Omani officials outlined the scale of opportunity emerging across the Sultanate as it delivers Oman Vision 2040, including new cities, eco‑tourism destinations, housing, healthcare, education, rail connectivity, and major national infrastructure. Both sides considered pathways for structured cooperation, knowledge exchange, reciprocal visits, and long‑term partnership between civic and ministerial leadership.

Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram, said: “It was a great honour to meet His Excellency again during MIPIM, and I was delighted to welcome the opportunity for thoughtful and engaging discussions about a potential partnership.

“The Liverpool City Region is advancing one of the UK’s most ambitious growth plans, supported by a landmark investment fund that is driving innovation, regeneration, and sustainable economic development at scale.

“Oman’s Future Cities programme reflects a similarly bold and forward looking vision. Exploring how our approaches can complement one another opens exciting possibilities for shared expertise, new investment pathways, and long term value for both our regions.

“I’m really encouraged that from the conversations we had last year at MIPIM that it’s resulted in some job creation and I look forward to more announcements on the job front between Oman and the Liverpool City Region in the near future.”

As part of its wider engagement at MIPIM, Oman also secured major international recognition with the admission of Greater Muscat to the Global Business Districts Innovation Club, joining Paris La Défense, Chicago Loop Alliance, Toronto Waterfront BIA, Liverpool BID Company, and AUDA (Casa Anfa) Morocco. The move strengthens Oman’s global visibility and provides access to a network of leading international business districts.

Liverpool’s programme at MIPIM supported this introduction, enabling Oman to join The Global City Advantage session alongside global peers. The session provided early insight into how established business districts attract investment and build international competitiveness, giving Greater Muscat a first connection into this global network.

The programme also included a working session between Monica Bik, Planning Advisor to MoHUP, and Bill Addy, Chief Executive of Liverpool BID Company, to consider practical next steps toward a structured partnership between Muscat and Liverpool’s Commercial District. This builds on earlier exchanges and ongoing engagement with Liverpool City Council as discussions around deeper cooperation continue.

Media Contacts:

Jayne Moore — Octio Communications, on behalf of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, Sultanate of Oman

E: jayne@octio.co.uk

Jonathan Caswell

E: jonathan@octio.co.uk