Theyab bin Mohamed: This strategic partnership comes in line with Etihad Rail's efforts to provide logistics solutions to the country’s largest companies, to transport goods through the rail network at reduced costs and time

Sultan Al Jaber: the partnership underlines the partners’ commitment to the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative

Etihad Rail to transport 1.3 million tons of polyolefins annually via rail for Borouge

Partnership includes the development of a rail freight terminal in Al Ruways Industrial City, where Etihad Rail’s freight services will reduce the time required for transporting Borouge’s products to 4 hours, compared to 12 hours via other transport methods

Abu Dhabi, UAE: His Highness Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan witnessed the signing of the terms sheet for a strategic partnership for sustainable transportation between Etihad Rail, the developer of the UAE Railway Network and Borouge, a leading petrochemical company that provides innovative and differentiated polyolefin solutions, to transport 1.3 million tons of Borouge’s polyolefins annually from its petrochemical complex in Al Ruways Industrial City via rail for export to customers.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and Chairman of Borouge; and His Excellency Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, witnessed the signing as well.

The agreement was signed by Eng. Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, and Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, CEO of Borouge, in the presence of members of Etihad Rail and Borouge’s Board of Directors.

His Highness Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “This strategic partnership comes in line with Etihad Rail's efforts to provide logistics solutions to some of the country’s largest companies, where they can transport goods through the rail network at reduced costs and time. In doing so, Etihad Rail also contributes to reducing carbon emissions, in line with the objectives of the UAE.”

His Highness highlighted the role of ADNOC in supporting railway projects, as it was the first to use Etihad Rail’s services to transport granulated sulfur across the UAE, in addition, His Highness also highlighted Borouge's innovative capabilities in developing advanced solutions that enhance the UAE's competitiveness in the petrochemical industry and support the UAE's economy diversification efforts.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director, ADNOC Group Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Borouge, said: “This important collaboration between Borouge and Etihad Rail contributes to the growth of Abu Dhabi’s industrial sector and will support Borouge’s ongoing drive to optimize its logistics platform, lowering both its operating costs and carbon emissions.

“The partnership reinforces Borouge’s resilience and accelerates the export of its ‘Made In UAE’ products using more sustainable modes of transport, while underlining the partners’ commitment to the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative,” he added.

This partnership supports the national In-Country Value programme, with 88% of the value flowing back into the local economy, boosting economic diversification and growth.

Under the terms of this partnership, Borouge becomes one of Etihad Rail’s main customers. It also includes the development of a rail freight terminal in Al Ruways Industrial City, extending over an area of more than one million square metres, where the terminal will handle loading and unloading, as well as storage and maintenance of shipping containers. By using rail, the time required to transport Borouge’s products will be reduced to 4 hours compared to 12 hours via other modes of transport.

Strategic meeting with representatives of the private sector to discuss ways to benefit from Etihad Rail’s freight services

Following the signing of the strategic partnership, His Highness Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan chaired a meeting with representatives of private companies in the rail industry, which was dedicated to discussing the commercial opportunities provided by the UAE National Rail Network to the private sector. The meeting also covered the different ways to benefit from Etihad Rail’s freight services to support the development of an integrated transport system, which provides services at low costs and with high levels of security, efficiency, reliability, and sustainability.

During the meeting, His Highness announced the formation of an advisory committee for enhancing the private sector’s benefits from the National Rail Network, and he stressed that the committee comes in line with Etihad Rail's commitment to providing innovative solutions to existing and potential customers, and offering them access to different areas in the UAE and the region, through the UAE National Rail Network. Etihad Rail looks forward to exploring how the network’s first and last mile services could benefit the private sector and meet its requirements, to ensure providing a comprehensive and integrated logistics solution for various sectors.”

The signing of partnership and the meeting with private companies came during a tour by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to the ICAD rail freight terminal, to oversee the progress in the development of the terminal, which is the largest rail freight terminal in the UAE, built over an area of more than 2.7 million square feet, and its various facilities, which include more than 22 buildings to support operations

Etihad Rail has successfully reserved 60% of the network’s annual transport capacity. This was achieved through the commercial agreements Etihad Rail has signed with key companies.

-Ends-

About Etihad Rail:

Etihad Rail was established in June 2009 under Federal Law No. 2, with the mandate to manage the development, construction and operation of the UAE’s national freight and passenger railway network. The railway network will link the principal centres of population and industry of the UAE and will form a vital part of the planned railway network across the GCC.

Etihad Rail has successfully completed Stage One of the network. Stage One is fully operational and was delivered on schedule and within budget. The route spans 264 km, transporting granulated sulphur from sources at Shah and Habshan to the export point at Ruways.

Stage Two links the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia from Fujairah Port to Ghuweifat through Mussafah, Khalifa Port and Jebel Ali Port. Built to international standards, Etihad Rail’s state-of-the-art network will span approximately 1,200 km, acting as a catalyst for economic growth and sustained social development. Upon completion, the railway will redefine logistics and transport in the region, providing a modern, safe, efficient and sustainable mode of transport that will connect all regions of the UAE to its neighbouring GCC countries.

For more information, please visit our website www.etihadrail.ae

For more information, please contact:

Etihad Rail Communications Department:

Email: Communications@etihadrail.ae

Website: www.etihadrail.ae

About Borouge Plc:

Borouge Plc, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX symbol “BOROUGE” / ISIN “AEE01072B225”), is a leading petrochemical company that provides innovative and differentiated polyolefin solutions for the infrastructure, energy, mobility, agriculture, healthcare, and advanced packaging industries. ADNOC owns a majority 54% stake and Borealis holds a 36% stake in Borouge.

To find out more, visit: borouge.com

For further information, please contact:

Rehab Ateeq VP, Global Communications Media@borouge.com