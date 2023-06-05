UE will introduce the first-ever Master’s programme in Visual & Experience Design in the UAE, which will equip students with a highly sought-after skill set that is in-demand within the global design industry

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: The University of Europe for Applied Sciences (UE), one of Germany’s most renowned private universities is expanding its global reach with the launch of its first campus outside of Germany in the Middle East. As the first German University to establish a campus in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, UE will welcome its students in Fall 2023.

Established over two decades ago, UE is a highly accredited private German university known for its academic excellence in business, technology and design. Standing out as one of few private universities to have received the highest possible accreditation in Germany and recognised as a top 10 private universities in Germany for business studies by the Centre for Higher Education (CHE) in Germany in 2020, UE currently has five campuses in Germany located in Berlin, Hamburg, Iserlohn and Potsdam, as well as a virtual campus in the Metaverse. UE is also recognised by Brandenburg's Ministry of Science, Research and Culture in Germany.

Strategically located at the heart of Dubai’s bustling business hub at One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), UE Dubai will initially launch with three Master’s programmes starting in Fall 2023, with undergraduate programmes to follow in Spring 2024. The offering includes two Masters of Science: Data Science and Software Engineering. These programmes will equip students with skills and methods to work with big data and new technologies, develop solutions and benefit from cloud computing and machine learning.

In addition, UE Dubai will introduce UAE’s first-ever Master of Arts in Visual and Experience Design. This dynamic and interdisciplinary programme offers unique learning opportunities for students to deliver functional and sustainable user interfaces and experiences to meet the needs of the international design industry. Graduates of this programme can look forward to promising high-demand careers in design and technology fields in roles such as design strategists, product design developers, creative directors, and more.

Professor Maurits van Rooijen, President of UE and UE Dubai campus commented: “We are delighted to announce the launch of our first campus outside of Germany in Dubai, the global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship. Our commitment to academic excellence and innovative programmes tailored to the needs of the regional market, combined with the expertise of our professors and the diversity of our students will provide our graduates with an unparalleled enriching experience. UE Dubai’s launch has been met with enthusiastic support from the business communities in Dubai, especially German companies, offering valuable opportunities for students to gain real-world experience and forge connections for their future careers. We eagerly look forward to welcoming our inaugural cohort of students in UE Dubai in Fall 2023.”

UE Dubai is committed to providing students with forward thinking and interdisciplinary skills and fosters a supportive, multicultural environment that encourages collaboration, creativity, and innovation and prepares students for success in today’s globalised world. In addition, the university provides opportunities for cross-campus mobility and collaborative online projects between its campuses, facilitating international knowledge exchange. With small class sizes and hands-on learning, UE will welcome its inaugural cohort of Master’s students in Fall 2023. UE Dubai students will receive individual attention from professors who bring extensive real-world experience from Germany, Europe and the GCC.

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said: “Dubai’s position as an international higher education destination has been enhanced by the addition of the University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai. The university’s programme offerings in business, science and design support Dubai’s growth and will enable its graduates to thrive in a globalised world. We welcome the students and faculty of UE to Dubai.”

With its strategic location at One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre, UE Dubai will have close proximity to key businesses and renowned attractions such as the Museum of the Future, the University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai (UE Dubai) draws on over 20 years of experience providing high-quality education in Germany and offers tailored academic excellence to meet the market needs of Dubai and the region.

UE has a global network of over 100 partner universities and 150 companies, including prominent companies such as CANON, IBM, Telecom, Borussia Dortmund and The Royal College of Art to facilitate projects and internships for student’s industry exposure and empower them in their career journey on a global scale. *Based on the 2018 UE employment survey for alumni in Germany, 93% of graduates from UE’s German campuses secure employment within 12 months of graduation.

Applications are now open for UE Dubai

About the University of Europe for Applied Sciences (UE) and the University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai (UE Dubai)

The University of Europe for Applied Sciences (UE) is a highly accredited German private university committed to academic excellence and global learning opportunities. With over 20 years of experience, UE offers a range of Bachelor's, Master's, dual Bachelor's, and MBA degree programmes in business, technology, data, sports, psychology and design. Currently, UE operates five campuses in Germany (Berlin, Hamburg, Iserlohn and Potsdam) and a virtual campus in the Metaverse. UE serves more than 4,600 students, preparing them for success in today’s job market.

The University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai (UE Dubai), the first German university to establish a campus in UAE, will open in Fall 2023. Strategically located in Dubai’s World Trade Centre and forming strong partnerships with international companies, UE Dubai offers three Master’s programmes, including the UAE’s first-ever Master of Arts in Visual and Experience Design. Committed to offering the highest standards in higher education, UE Dubai provides exceptional learning opportunities and valuable connections to its students.

For more information please visit: www.ue-germany.com

