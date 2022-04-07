Beirut: The University of Balamand Lebanon (UOB) and the University of Central Lancashire Cyprus (UClan Cyprus) signed a letter of intent during a meeting held on the premises of the University of Balamand in Al Koura campus, in presence of Mr. Andreas Vyras, the Mayor of Larnaca, Mr. Floros Voniatis, CEO and Chair of the Council of UClan Cyprus, Dr. Elias Warrak, President of UOB; and university officials from both institutions.

The delegation from the University of Central Lancashire began its visit to the University of Balamand with a meeting with His Beatitude Patriarch John X Yazigi at the patriarchal headquarters. The meeting was followed by a tour of the Patriarchal Monastery of Our Lady of Balamand, followed by a tour of the Faculty of Medicine and Medical Sciences, where they were received by the Vice President and Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Dr. Sami Azar.

According to this agreement, the University of Balamand will be working closely with the University of UClan Cyprus to develop Pre-Med programs along with the foundation of the Faculty of Medicine.

This academic project aims at enhancing the healthcare sector in Cyprus in general, and Larnaca in particular, through the establishment of high standard medical care in the functioning hospitals as they become University Medical Centers.

The joint effort between the University of Balamand, a leading Lebanese University in the medical education, and the University of UClan Cyprus, an innovative unique model of Cypriot-British educational platform, will surely yield a successful endeavour with an immense added value to the healthcare sector.

