The first LNG bunkering operation in the Middle East highlights its commitment to green shipping.

Emirates Shipping Association has launched committees and programmes to drive sustainability and industry competitiveness.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Shipping Association highlights how the UAE is solidifying its position as a global maritime powerhouse, leveraging strategic policies, a prime location, and a bold commitment to sustainability.

UAE: A Global Maritime Powerhouse

Over the past five years, the UAE has become a key destination for global maritime companies, offering advantages such as a zero-income tax policy, world-class infrastructure, and a strategic location bridging Europe and Asia.

H.E. Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, reaffirmed the UAE’s leading role in shaping the maritime industry:

"The UAE is among the most influential countries in developing the maritime industry and has established its pioneering status among the leading maritime hubs globally. With a mission to bring together ship owners, industry suppliers, and key decision-makers in the sector through strategic networking opportunities and closed-door leadership roundtables, Emirates Shipping Association aims to help its members promote, secure, and expand the global maritime industry.”

Accelerating Decarbonisation: UAE’s First LNG Bunkering Milestone

While decarbonisation is often seen as a long-term goal, Monjasa’s LNG bunkering milestone proves that tangible progress is happening today. On 4 January 2025, Monjasa successfully conducted the Middle East’s first LNG bunkering operation at Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal B, supplying Costa Cruises, part of Carnival Corporation. This was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Carnival, Costa Cruises, ADNOC L&S, and the UAE’s federal and local authorities, who continue to drive maritime innovation.

Anders Østergaard, Group CEO of Monjasa, stated:

"Actions speak louder than words. This successful operation marks the UAE’s commitment to alternative fuels today, not just in the future. We are actively contributing to the transition towards a more sustainable maritime sector. This achievement is not just about LNG; it is about showing that change is happening now, thanks to the UAE’s vision and leadership in sustainable shipping.”

Monjasa continues to collaborate with UAE authorities, energy companies, and shipowners to develop the LNG bunkering infrastructure to support the region’s expanding dual-fuel fleet.

Balancing Economic Growth with Sustainability

Shipping accounts for 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions, but remains the most carbon-efficient transport mode (10-15g CO₂ per tonne-kilometre) compared to road (60-150g) and air (500+g).

UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan underscored the importance for balance:

"Maritime transport must decarbonise while ensuring economic growth. Balancing environmental sustainability, regulatory compliance, and economic demands is essential for a resilient future.”

With Dubai having hosted COP28 in 2024 and demonstrating leadership in sustainability, the UAE is positioning itself as a leader in green shipping solutions.

Investing in Future Maritime Leaders

To advance decarbonisation efforts, Emirates Shipping Association, under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI), partnered with A.P. Moller-Mærsk to host UAE maritime leaders in Copenhagen for MLP24. Industry experts from Mærsk Line, the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, and MAN Energy Solutions shared key insights on dual-fuel technology and retrofitting vessels to meet evolving sustainability standards.

Dr. Waddah S. Ghanem Al Hashmi, Sr. Director at ENOC, Board Member at Emirates Shipping Association, and MLP24 Program Director, highlighted:

"The Maritime Leadership Program is a testament to our commitment to advancing the UAE maritime industry. By providing our leaders with access to the latest innovations and best practices, we are ensuring they are well-equipped to drive sustainable growth and competitiveness in the global maritime sector.”

Emirates Shipping Association Launches Specialised Committees to Drive Maritime Sector Advancement

In its ongoing commitment to enhance the UAE's maritime industry, the Association has launched specialised committees to advance key industry initiatives, including:

- Advancing the UAE registry as a flag state

- Standardising UAE tax policies

- Decarbonisation and alternative fuel adoption

- Leadership and sustainability initiatives

These committees provide a platform for collaboration, enabling members to engage with industry and government stakeholders, including the Ministries of Energy and Infrastructure, Finance, and Economy. By participating in these committees, members can actively contribute to the growth, innovation, and global competitiveness of the maritime sector.

A Young Shipping Nation with a Bold Vision

As the UAE expands its shipping registry and attracts global players, the Association is working with government entities to enhance ship finance, maritime law, and essential industry services in Dubai.

Huma Qureshi, General Manager of Emirates Shipping Association noted:

"Our focus is on creating a cohesive ecosystem that integrates sustainability, innovation, and economic growth. The opportunities for maritime companies here are immense, and Dubai’s strategic positioning gives it a unique edge.”

About Emirates Shipping Association

Emirates Shipping Association represents and advocates for the UAE’s maritime cluster. By working closely with industry stakeholders and policymakers, the Association is dedicated to enhancing the UAE’s status as a global maritime hub while advancing sustainability and innovation in the sector.