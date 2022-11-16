Project investors include Egypt’s Hassan Allam Holdings and Oman Investment Authority

Valued at US$1.5 billion, the project is expected to be commissioned by 2026

Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt: ACWA Power, a leading Saudi developer, investor, and operator of power generation, water desalination and green hydrogen plants worldwide, signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) to explore a joint investment in the 1.1 GW Wind Energy project, located in the Gulf of Suez in Egypt.

The MoU was signed at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh by Karim Badr Chief Executive Officer, TSFE Infrastructure & Utilities Subfund; Yasir Mahmoud, Executive Vice President – Business Development, ACWA Power; Hassan Amin, Country Director- Egypt, ACWA Power, in the presence of Egypt Electricity Transmission Committee (EETC) delegates, Egypt’s New and Renewable Energy Authority delegates and other senior executives.

Per the terms of the MoU, ACWA Power and TSFE will now engage in discussions for TSFE’s Infrastructure & Utilities Subfund to own up to 10% of the project. Currently, project investors include Hassan Allam Holdings, an Egyptian engineering, construction and infrastructure company (25% stake) and ACWA Power. The Oman Investment Authority, the Sultanate’s sovereign wealth fund, recently signed a similar agreement with ACWA Power, to have an equity stake of up to 10% of the same facility.

This is the first instance of The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) investing in ACWA Power’s Egyptian or worldwide portfolio. The company has had a presence in Egypt since 2015 and has developed the 120 MW PV project in Benban, a 200 MW PV facility in Kom Ombo, along with Suez Wind Energy, which will be the largest single contracted wind farm, and largest wind related public private partnership in Africa to date. Furthermore, ACWA Power has also signed a memorandum of understanding to develop another 10 GW wind project with Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC), which is likely to be developed in phases.

“As the Government of Egypt’s ambitious energy diversification plans continue to gain momentum, it is assuring to see key investors from the Arab World join hands to support the development of clean energy projects in the country. This tangible endorsement signifies that Arab investors are looking firmly towards implementing sustainable solutions that benefit communities while ensuring global climate action pledges,” said Mohammad Abunayyan, Chairman of ACWA Power. “At ACWA Power, we are proud that regional and global project finance organisations continue to place strong confidence in our ability to deliver giga scale renewable projects that are delivering impact and value across the world.”

Karim Badr, CEO of TSFE’s Infrastructure & Utilities Subfund said: "This is another significant manifestation to our strategy to continue to invest into renewable power generation to decarbonise Egypt's energy sector and capitalise on green energy sources in the country. It shows our commitment to transition from pledges to implementation in collaboration with private-sector pioneers. We have strong confidence in our partner’s ability to deliver such large-scale projects, building on their expertise in the renewable energy field and their presence in the Egyptian market.”

By 2026, the 1.1 GW Wind Energy project will provide energy to over a million households and displace 2.4 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Elsewhere on the African continent, ACWA Power has a number of projects in development or in operation; five projects in Morocco and three in South Africa all in renewable energy.

About ACWA Power

ACWA Power (TADAWUL:2082) is a developer, investor and operator of power generation, desalinated water and green hydrogen production plants. Registered and established in 2004 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; ACWA Power employs over 3,900 people and is currently present in 13 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Southeast Asia. ACWA Power’s portfolio comprises 67 assets in operation, advanced development, or construction with an investment value of SAR 249.2 billion, with capacity to generate 42.7 GW of power and produce 6.2 million m3/day of desalinated water per day, delivered on a bulk basis to address the needs of state utilities and industries on long term, off-taker contracts under utility services outsourcing and Public-Private-Partnership models.

ACWA Power’s mission is to deliver electricity and desalinated water reliably and responsibly at a low cost, thereby contributing effectively to the sustainable, social and economic development of communities.

About The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE):

The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) was established in 2018 to attract private investments to Egypt and promote and co-invest in state-owned assets to maximize their value and efficiency for future generations in partnership with the domestic and international private sector. It operates through unique legislation that allows it to operate with a private-sector mindset and according to private-sector laws and regulations. Its goals include investing in transactions that create jobs and increase the private sector’s contribution in the Egyptian economy. TSFE operates in accordance with global best practices in investment and ESG. The fund is overseen by an independent board of directors and general assembly. TSFE is a member of the International Forum of Sovereign wealth Funds (IFSWF), One Planet Sovereign Wealth Funds (OPSWF), The European, Middle East and North Africa Sovereign Wealth Funds Foundation (EMENA SWF) and finally, Africa Sovereign Investors Forum (ASIF).

