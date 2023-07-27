A first of its kind concept in the UAE, The Smash Room has recently attained new heights of success with the opening of its latest branch and franchise in Abu Dhabi. With its first location in Al Quoz Dubai, the popular entertainment destination is now setting its sights on international expansion, with ambitious plans to establish a robust presence in the profitable markets of India and Saudi Arabia to appeal to a wider customer base.

Founded five years ago and a unique addition to Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s entertainment scene, The Smash Room has evidently established itself as a market leader, after developing a solid, successful and unique business model making them stand out in the industry. Bringing a unique approach to leisure and entertainment, the idea behind the concept was inspired by difficult times in the co-founders Hiba and Ibrahim’s lives which eventually lead them to provide a therapeutic and safe space for customers to blow off some steam or relieve pent up energy by smashing things like washing machines, printers, guitars, TVs, glass items, DVDs or CPUs.

Expanding can be a game-changer for businesses. Tapping into new markets can significantly aid in increasing revenue, enhancing brand visibility and attracting new customers. The newest franchise location in Abu Dhabi, marks an exciting milestone in The Smash Room’s journey in bringing its innovative entertainment concept to diverse communities worldwide. As part of its expansion strategy, the venue aims to introduce and showcase its unparalleled offerings to a large audience in both India and Saudi Arabia.

Recognizing the immense potential in the Indian and Saudi Arabian markets, The Smash Room is actively seeking partnerships with franchisers who share the same vision as the founders. The brand aims to adapt to deliver a memorable experience while seamlessly blending in with local values.

Ibrahim Abudyak, CEO of The Smash Room, comments, “We are thrilled to give you an early peak into how we intend to grow The Smash Room by opening franchise locations in the booming markets of India and Saudi Arabia. We just opened a franchise location in Abu Dhabi, and this ignited our enthusiasm and passion in expanding our business internationally to reach a wider audience who are seeking to explore unique experiences like this.”

-Ends-

About The Smash Room

The brainchild of Hiba Balfaqih and Ibrahim Abudyak, the Smash Room is a one–of-a-kind concept that provides a therapeutic and safe space for customers to relieve tension, have fun or enjoy an alternative workout session. With two locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, The Smash Room is a sanctuary for anyone to come and experience the freeing invitation to smash everything in sight, whether it’s washing machines, printers, guitars, TVs, glass items, DVDs or CPUs.

Contact details:

Website: https://thesmashroom.com/

The Smash Room Dubai:

195 Umm Suqeim Street, Al Quoz, Dubai

The Smash Room Abu Dhabi:

Nahil Building in Al Rawdah Street W58, Abu Dhabi

Social Media:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thesmashroom.ae/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheSmashRoomDXB/

For more information please contact:

Zainab Imichi Alhassan

Zainab@popcomms.ae

Anugraha Emy

anugraha@popcomms.ae