The Agreement aims to establish a joint investment program, targeting several strategic sectors within the Bahraini market.

Manama – On the sidelines of the fourth meeting of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council, held in Manama and co-chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Saudi Bahraini Investment Company (SBIC), a PIF company, announced today the signing of an agreement with Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, aimed at expanding opportunities of investment cooperation between the two parties and unlocking new investment opportunities in Bahrain, subject to satisfying certain requirements, including performing the necessary due diligence.

The Agreement seeks to establish a joint investment program, focused on opportunities that contribute to economic growth and address the growing demand for goods and services in both the Saudi and Bahraini markets. This includes investing in existing companies with strong expansion potential and launching new projects.

The joint investment opportunities will span several strategic sectors in the Kingdom of Bahrain, including technology, media and telecommunications, financial services, education, logistics, advanced construction materials, manufacturing, infrastructure, aerospace services and real estate.

The Agreement is aligned with the Saudi Bahraini Investment Company’s strategy, of identifying opportunities and building long-term strategic economic partnerships, to contribute to achieving sustainable returns and generating developmental impact across the Bahraini and Saudi markets. This is in line with PIF’s investment strategy, which aims to drive economic transformation in Saudi Arabia and contribute to shaping the future of the regional and global economy. It also reflects Mumtalakat’s ongoing efforts to foster partnerships that drive economic diversification, enhance local impact and create job opportunities.

The Saudi Bahraini Investment Company was established in 2022 as part of PIF’s regional investment strategy. It has opened an office in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, and among its objective is enabling the private sector to expand its investments across both markets.

This Agreement follows a previous MoU signed in March 2024 between PIF and Mumtalakat, which aimed to broaden cooperation opportunities between the two parties.

About Mumtalakat

Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company is the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It is mandated to grow Bahrain's wealth by achieving long-term strategic investments in accordance with a solid governance framework and sound and stable financial values. The company owns shares in more than 50 commercial companies covering a variety of sectors, including manufacturing, real estate and tourism, logistics, technology and media. Communications, financial services, public services, consumer goods, healthcare, and education.

For more information, please contact:

www.mumtalakat.bh

communications@mumtalakat.bh