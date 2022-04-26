Dubai Duty Free marked The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with the presentation of a stunning gift to Her Majesty’s Racing Manager, John Warren, at the Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials Weekend at Newbury Racecourse on Sunday, 17 April.

Commissioned by Dubai Duty Free from court jewellers, Cleave & Company, who hold Royal Warrants as regular providers of goods and services to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II and His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, the unique piece comprised a sterling silver horseshoe shaped dish mounted with a gold plated sterling silver racing plate and incorporating a platinum rosette holding a small brilliant cut diamond, paying tribute to Her Majesty’s Jubilee celebrations past and present.

In the centre of the dish is a hand cut detailed image of Her Majesty on horseback in the uniform of Colonel-in-Chief of the Scots Guards riding to her first birthday parade as sovereign on 5th of April 1952.

The presentation was made in Newbury’s Royal Box by Dubai Duty Free Executive Vice Chairman & CEO Colm McLoughlin accompanied by wife Breeda, Salah Tahlak, Executive Vice President – Corporate Services and Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice President – Marketing.

Ahead of racing on the opening day of the fixture on Saturday, 16 April, Mr McLoughlin and Mr Tahlak joined Directors of Newbury Racecourse for a tree planting ceremony forming part of The Queen’s Green Canopy Campaign.

The Queen’s Green Canopy is a tree planting initiative created in association with the Woodland Trust to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

A Hilleri Spire was planted outside Newbury Racecourse’s Owners’ Club and bears a plaque dedicating the variety of flowing cherry to Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

Colm McLoughlin said, “We are grateful to Newbury Racecourse for providing us with these two very special opportunities to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“We are honoured that Her Majesty has graced the Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials Weekend with her presence on many occasions in the past and hope she will enjoy watching the cherry tree planted in honour of her Platinum Jubilee flourish in time to come.”

