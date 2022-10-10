The Other House, CEO and Founder, Naomi Heaton, visited the UAE to meet with partners and key media to share her vision for disrupting the hospitality market which is set to redefine how future generations travel.

Based in South Kensington, the first outpost of The Other House is a pioneering concept already making waves in London, and beyond. Shaped through a residential lens rather than a conventional hotel approach, The Other House offers something unique for those wanting to live like a local, to feel it is their other house, whatever the length of stay - be it a night, a month, or a year.

The destination provides residents with apartment-style living, the amenities of a Private Club and hotel services on tap – with no membership required.

“Traditional hotels are wonderful, but after a few nights, cabin fever quickly sets in. Our aim is to create a second home for our residents for as long as they are in town - quite simply to be their other house. A place to settle in, make their own, and feel a part of the local community.” says Naomi Heaton, CEO and Founder of The Other House.

“With so many gravity-defying structures and such vision for the future, there is no other place to be than Dubai to discuss the changing needs of todays new generation of travellers. Here, where hospitality is legendary and the tradition continues with the highest standards of modern service.”

Designed to feel like a home away from home, The Other House offers many configurations of 'Club Flats', from studio-style to three-bedroom flats. For larger groups and GCC families, there are Club Combos – options to interconnect two, three, four or five Club Flats all behind a single front door or around a private internal courtyard – making the perfect majlis and the first accommodation of this kind in the UK.

Located on leafy Harrington Gardens, South Kensington, it houses over 200 Club Flats, private meeting and dining rooms and exciting event spaces. Its Private Club for residents (and a select list of external members) includes two bars, a screening room, vitality pool, state-of-the-art gym, yoga studio and a meditation area. For more of a local vibe, there is also an all-day street café, The Other Kitchen, and destination cocktail bar, The Owl and Monkey.

In August, The Other House introduced its wellbeing programme in its wellness retreat, The Other Space, a place dedicated to self-discovery and exploring the ‘Other’ side of yourself. A curated menu of spiritual, alternative, and holistic sessions is exclusively available to residents and members, including a Reiki-infused Sound Bath, Sonic Acupuncture and Astrology Workshops.

A ground-breaking concept, The Other House is helping reshape the future of London hospitality and beyond.