The NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) Institute will host ‘50U’: An Intimate Portrait of the UAE on Monday, September 26 at 6:30pm. The evening brings together the team who put together the UAE 50th anniversary book, 50U, including Managing Editor of 50U Francesco Degl'Innocenti, and Ramesh Shukla, the photographer behind some of the UAE's most iconic photographs.

Published in the year of the 50th anniversary of the confederation of the UAE, 50U paints an intimate picture of life in the Emirates through the memories, hopes, and ambitions of its inhabitants. Factual accounts of the nation’s history are told alongside human stories that are the result of extensive interviews with the young nation’s residents and visitors.

In this conversation, the 50U team, which also includes Editor Anna Seaman, and Project Director Khawla Bin Khediya, share their deeper insight on the project and its disseminating journey. The book is the brainchild of local UAE businessman Yasser Bin Khediya who commissioned Dutch graphic designer and specialist bookmaker Irma Boom.

Opening remarks will be made by H.E Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, UAE, and the talk will be moderated by Shatha Al Mulla, Assistant Undersecretary for the Arts and Heritage Sector, Ministry of Culture and Youth, UAE.

The talk is part of an eclectic fall line of events, including lectures on physics, heritage, history, politics, and architecture. The activities, which are being held at the NYUAD Conference Center, are free and open to the public. The Institute is also hosting a number of conferences focusing on different areas of research in science, arts, social science, and engineering; prior registration for those is required.

NOTE: Alhosn Green Pass is required for entrance.