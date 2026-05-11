Damascus, Syria - As Syria prepares for a growing tourism season, the Syrian Ministry of Tourism has officially relaunched its centralized tourism support and complaints center under a new identity, "Labaeik", a unified platform designed to strengthen service quality, improve responsiveness, and enhance the overall visitor experience across the country.

Positioned as the Ministry’s official point of contact for tourism-related inquiries, feedback, and complaints, Labaeik introduces a more structured and transparent approach to service management within the tourism sector, replacing fragmented complaint-handling mechanisms with a centralized institutional system.

The platform enables visitors and residents to submit complaints, inquiries, and suggestions through multiple channels, including the dedicated hotline (011137), WhatsApp (+963 934137137), email (137@mots.gov.sy ), and in-person support at the Directorate of Quality and Standards, with each case formally registered, tracked, and managed through a clearly defined process until resolution.

The relaunch forms part of the Ministry’s broader efforts to strengthen governance, accountability, and service standards across Syria’s tourism ecosystem, while reinforcing institutional responsiveness ahead of the summer season.

Under the new framework, "Labaeik" operates through clearly defined service procedures, standardized case-handling protocols, transparent escalation mechanisms, and structured follow-up processes designed to ensure consistency, fairness, and operational efficiency across all interactions. The platform addresses a broad range of tourism-related matters, including hospitality service quality, pricing concerns, tourism facilities, staff conduct, and general visitor feedback, reinforcing the Ministry’s efforts to enhance accountability and improve the overall tourism experience in Syria.

Commenting on the launch, H.E. Mazen Al Salhani, Minister of Tourism, said: " Labaeik reflects a broader institutional shift in how we engage with visitors and stakeholders across the tourism sector. The objective is not only to improve responsiveness, but to establish a more accountable and transparent framework that transforms feedback into measurable improvements in service quality and visitor experience."

He added that the platform is expected to serve as an important source of operational insights and sector-wide indicators, supporting the Ministry’s efforts to identify service gaps, enhance quality standards, and improve tourism readiness as visitor demand continues to grow.

The launch of "Labaeik "also aligns with the Ministry’s wider strategy to modernize tourism governance, strengthen public-private sector coordination, and reinforce confidence in Syria’s tourism sector during its ongoing recovery and development phase.

About the Ministry of Tourism – Syrian Arab Republic

The Ministry of Tourism leads the development of Syria’s tourism sector through policies that support sustainable growth, enhance destination competitiveness, and expand investment opportunities across hospitality and cultural tourism. The Ministry works to advance national priorities by enabling private-sector participation, improving service quality, and strengthening Syria’s position as an emerging destination in the region.

Media Contact

Youssef Batter

Director of Public Relations & Media, Ministry of Tourism

yousef.batter@mots.gov.sy