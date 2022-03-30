Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As the travel industry makes a speedy recovery from the pandemic, stalwarts in the luxury travel industry are coming together to network and connect with their counterparts for the milestone edition of the MALT Congress taking part on the 30th and 31st of March.

The two-day event is filled with nine sessions in total that involve discussions ranging on different topics such as analysing today’s travellers and changes in the industry in terms of digitalisation and newer opportunities and challenges brought about by the pandemic. Both buyers, as well as exhibitors, are looking forward to the tenth edition of the annual MALT Congress as it gives them the platform to forge business ties and learn about upcoming trends in the luxury travel industry and how to maximise it to the best.

Post the pandemic, the luxury travel industry has seen an enthusiastic response from travellers worldwide contributing to its status as one of the fastest-growing sectors. ‘’The current sentiment is upbeat and eager to travel, with GCC travellers currently reconnecting with previous luxury destinations such as Dubai, Maldives, London, Paris etc. For the summer we are seeing interest in travelling further afield, however, relaxation, mindfulness and wellness is a very important component for travel in the summer as part of the overall offering.’’ Shares Robert Arrow, Head of Almosafer Concierge, part of Seera Group.

Luxury travel has never been more in demand and ready to pay the price it takes to live a once in a lifetime experience. We witnessed even during the pandemic how luxury travellers from GCC were ready to get on a private jet and fly to a breakaway or isolated residence to live an unforgettable experience. ‘’Luxury travel has always been unique, and the pandemic has only emphasized that it matters even more. The luxury traveller in 2022 seeks exclusivity and yet at the same time attention from the human touch as it was the missing element during the pandemic with all the restrictions we dealt with’’ adds Sulaiman Ali AL Romi, Director of Protocol at Capital Market Authority.

For those travelers who are hesitant about making travel plans due to health and hygiene concerns that have taken center stage during the pandemic, travel companies are strategizing on how to rebuild the confidence of customers. Hospitality Keynote speaker and podcast host Dolores Semeraro, the Hospitality Keynote Speaker and Podcast Host has commented, “Travel confidence can be rebuilt, but only through a collective approach to the recovery of the tourism economy. This requires strategic participation and long-term commitment, not only by the private sector but also by the institutions. The private sector alone can only go this far, but all efforts will be vain if the authorities don't take collaborative actions aligning the destination efforts to the demands of the market.”

The luxury travel market is now facing a fundamental change on many different fronts- Quarantine-free destinations are becoming popular, interest in destination weddings is back in full swing, sustainable travel is being given more importance, incorporating technology into travel as well as a higher focus on experiences that feed into wellness.

Apart from being a large platform for both suppliers and buyers in the travel industry, the MALT Congress provides a great platform for participants in the travel industry to network, connect and discuss the future trends in the industry as well. On why one must participate in this annual Congress, Marek Kroutil, International Manager, New Markets, Czech Tourism said, ‘’We have been participating at MALT every year since the last three years, we are coming as Gold sponsor this year. It’s s a great platform for us and the partners from Czech Republic to network and discuss with the travel industry and partners, showcase our destination, share information on new products and protocols post pandemic, be updated with the travel news as well as to know what other countries has to offer us with regards to travel and tourism industry.’’

The event is supported by Visit Maldives, Redefining MICE as the official Destination Partner. From a knowledge packed agenda that is carefully curated to deliver valuable insights, networking opportunities, open discussions, exciting raffle draws to win holidays to exotic destinations, the congress blends in the perfect elements to ensure that opportunities to connect, collaborate and develop effective business solutions are created in a safe and secure environment.

This edition of the MALT Congress is a milestone one as it marks the tenth anniversary of the Congress. Ackash Jain, Director of QnA International has commented, “The travel industry is seeing a big shift as it is landing back on its feet in terms of its digitalization and changes in terms of consumer behaviour and travel preferences. This edition of the MALT Congress is definitely one that shouldn’t be missed as it is bigger, better, and crucial for the Luxury Travel industry to come together to find solutions to challenges, they face and together as an industry bring the business of luxury travel to soaring heights.”