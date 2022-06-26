Doha, Qatar: The MG ZS crossover marks an exciting new era of design for the famous British car brand with the introduction of a totally modern design philosophy. Based on ‘Emotional Dynamism’, the vehicle emphasises the premium experience and commitment to quality of the ambitious brand.

The MG ZS is available at Auto Class Cars, the authorized distributer of MG in Qatar, in its showroom on Salwa Road.

A distinctive grille, increased MG branding and a delicate front end give the car a refined look that carries through its sweeping corners to the robust rear end. A combination of quality and a premium finish have been at the heart of MG’s design philosophy for the MG ZS, with every surface, material and fitting selected for its visual impact, as well as durability and longevity.

Commitment to design excellence is continued in the interior of the MG ZS, with touches that nod to a dynamic and exclusive space for the driver, while being accessible and user-friendly for any passengers. More than 80% of the exposed surfaces are covered with soft materials, and a colour contrast from the dark grey base creates a layered effect.

A trend for ‘bigger’ connectivity means MG’s inkaLink system, with 8” infotainment screen and Apple CarPlay, will become a signature of MG going forward as it looks to target a younger generation. A remote smart application will allow the driver to operate vehicle functions such as remote start and stop, manage air conditioning, vehicle tracking and aftersales appointments. It even reminds owners of the services needed for the car.

The MG ZS provides some of the most generous shoulder, leg and headroom capacities in its segment, ensuring a premium travelling experience for driver and passengers alike. A massive 448 litres of boot capacity plus a split-level boot provide plenty of room for all manner of luggage, while there are numerous compartments throughout the car for additional storage. It offers a classic dual colour leather interior and an optional panoramic sunroof (available soon).

The MG ZS has undergone rigorous testing and received a 5-star rating in the C-NCAP crash tests, offering customers additional peace of mind. All models benefit from a strengthened high duty steel passenger safety cage, ESP, ABS, EBD and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), while rear cameras and parking sensors are also available.

With a New Generation NSE Major 1.3L Turbo, giving it unrivalled fuel efficiency for its class. When it comes to performance, this efficient petrol unit delivers maximum power of 163 hp and 230 Nm of torque. Delivering true driving excellence, the MG ZS offers three power assisted steering modes – Urban, Normal and Dynamic – which are designed to give the driver complete control. It is equipped with a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Standard features on all models include panoramic sunroof, one-button start, red interior trim, driver electric seat, keyless entry, power adjustable wing mirrors, manual air conditioning, a 60/40 rear seat, height-adjustable steering column and a front armrest. Contributing to the new model’s impressive safety credentials, ABS, EBD, ESP and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) are also standard.

Moving up to the COM model, buyers can look forward to adding cruise control, power assisted steering modes, parking sensor, InkaLink system, side airbags, LED Daytime Running Lights, a premium multifunction steering wheel and a roof rail to the specification list. The top-of-the-range LUX model swaps 16” alloy wheels for 17” dual colour alloys and adds automatic air conditioning and a rear camera.

