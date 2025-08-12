Manama, Bahrain — Cityscape Bahrain, the Kingdom’s premier real estate exhibition and investment forum, is set to return for its fourth edition from 25 to 29 November 2025 at Exhibition World Bahrain.

Held under the theme ‘Elevate Your Lifestyle’, this year’s edition will spotlight the continued growth and transformation of Bahrain’s real estate sector. Over the course of five days, Cityscape Bahrain will serve as a strategic platform connecting government entities, real estate developers, investors, financial institutions, and industry leaders to explore investment-ready projects and long-term opportunities across both residential and commercial landscapes.

Organised in partnership with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA Bahrain), the event is expected to welcome over 12,000 attendees, including local and international stakeholders from across the real estate and investment industry.

Cityscape Bahrain 2025 will also host the fourth edition of the Cityscape Bahrain Conference, running from 25 to 28 November under the theme ‘Investing in Bahrain’. The conference will highlight the Kingdom’s growing appeal as a dynamic hub for regional and global investors, bringing together public and private sector leaders to explore Bahrain’s ongoing efforts to enhance urban development, improve quality of life, and position the Kingdom as a premier destination to live, work, and invest.

This edition of Cityscape Bahrain comes amid heightened market activity and investor confidence. More than 76% of the exhibition space has already been sold, reflecting strong demand from both regional and local developers. The event also coincides with growing interest in Bahrain’s Golden Visa program, which offers long-term residency to eligible real estate investors.

Cityscape Bahrain continues to reinforce the Kingdom’s position as a leading destination for real estate and investment, reflecting a forward-looking vision aligned with Bahrain’s national development priorities.