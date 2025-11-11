Dubai, UAE: Mastercard has launched The Mastercard Collection, a new suite of enhanced global dining, entertainment and travel benefits, in the Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA) region. The elevated benefits have been specially curated for cardholders of the World, World Elite and the newly introduced World Legend and World Legend Exclusive Mastercards - the company’s most premium credit card tier yet.

Complementing issuing banks’ own benefits and rewards programs, The Mastercard Collection provides consumers with priority access to exclusive benefits tailored to their needs and passions, enabling them and their friends and families to make the most of every moment.

“With The Mastercard Collection and our World card portfolio, we are going beyond benefits to create experiences that truly matter. Consumers today don’t just want access to benefits; they want moments that make memories. Through this launch we are turning everyday payments into extraordinary possibilities, providing consumers with exclusive access to experiences across dining, entertainment, and travel” said Prakriti Singh, executive vice president, Core Payments, EEMEA, Mastercard.

The benefits work seamlessly with cardholders’ lifestyles – at home or on the go. They include in-person and digital experiences in more than 45 exciting destinations, priority reservations at sought-after restaurants and specially crafted menus including venues at One and Only Zabeel: Aelia, Andaliman, Culinara, La Dame de Pic, Maison Devoille. Inaddition to Roka Istanbul, Zuma Istanbul, II Borro Dubai, Josette Dubai, Alici Dubai, MAYABAY Dubai and more.

The Mastercard Collection also presents best-in-class entertainment offerings, provided through the company’s partnership with Live Nation, now expanded to the Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa region. Mastercard cardholders get easy access to pre-sale tickets, premium seating and VIP experiences for over 75 concerts per year in the region and more than 2,500 events worldwide.

Globetrotters can also enjoy complimentary access to 1,350 airport lounges worldwide, in addition to dining, retail and spa discounts in the terminal. A unique feature is the Mastercard-exclusive fast-track security lane at Istanbul Airport that ensures a smooth and stress-free start to every journey. Cardholders also have access to 190 fast-track security lanes at over 30 airports worldwide.

“At Mastercard, we believe in the power of connecting people to their passions. Together with our partners such as Live Nation, we are enriching consumer experiences through curated benefits that caters to their lifestyle unlocking priceless moments,” said Ahmed Abdel-Karim Hussein, executive vice president, Integrated Marketing and Communications, EEMEA, Mastercard

The launch of The Mastercard Collection builds on the company’s research that has revealed a powerful paradigm shift: Consumers are increasingly prioritizing connection and spending time and money on what genuinely fulfills them – experiences with people who matter the most.

Nearly 75% of cardholders say they feel their best when pursuing their passions, including culinary exploration, artistic endeavors, and cultural immersion. While these findings apply to all demographics, they hold especially true for the top 30% of earners, who spend more than twice the average cardholder. (Mastercard proprietary research, 2024).

World Legend Mastercard is available to banks in the region today and will debut to cardholders in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye in Q4 2025, followed by a broader regional rollout.

Eligible World portfolio cardholders can effortlessly browse and book experiences via priceless.com/themastercardcollection.

