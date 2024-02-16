Lucid is committed to reducing the most common barriers for prospective EV drivers: Price and Ease of Ownership

Lucid Air Pure now priced from SAR 299,000, Air Touring from SAR 333,500; Air Grand Touring from SAR 503,000

Two years of scheduled maintenance included with every new Lucid Air at no additional cost

New charging allowance of SAR 3,750 to put towards the installation of a home charging accessory

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards for luxury electric experience with the Lucid Air, America’s most awarded new luxury vehicle and selected to Car and Driver’s 10Best list for 2024, announced that it is making it easier than ever for people to buy and own the world’s best electric vehicle.

With an expanded ownership experience, Lucid is directly addressing the reasons people most commonly cite as barriers to purchasing or leasing electric vehicles: Price and Ease of Ownership.

“We are optimistic about the future of EVs and believe strongly that increased adoption is a necessary path towards reducing the impact of climate change,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO at Lucid. “We have worked tirelessly to enable the Lucid Air lineup to deliver unsurpassed range and performance from less energy, and so I’m delighted that today we are able to share this benefit with our customers.”

Price

Now starting at SAR 299,000, the Lucid Air Pure rear-wheel drive (RWD) is priced as Lucid originally envisioned and represents extraordinary value. The Air Pure RWD features a sleek exterior design that reflects Air’s title as the most aerodynamic car currently on the market. It offers an exceptional WLTP-estimated driving range of up to 747 km – more than any other electric sedan on the market from any brand besides Lucid. On the inside, its luxurious and spacious interior features sustainably sourced quality materials.

The Lucid Air Touring adds all-wheel drive and even greater performance, with two motors making a combined 620 hp. The Air Touring is now priced from SAR 333,500.

The Lucid Air Grand Touring, with its 819 hp, all-wheel drive, and astounding performance, is the first and only fully electric vehicle to reach up to 839 km of WLTP-estimated range. The Air Grand Touring is now priced from SAR 503,000.

Ease of Ownership

Although the Lucid Air is among the very fastest charging vehicles on the market today, the majority of Lucid owners prefer the convenience of charging their vehicles at home. To help ensure that new customers enjoy the best possible home charging experience, Lucid now provides a SAR 3,750 allowance towards the installation of a home charging accessory by an approved Lucid provider in Saudi Arabia.

Free scheduled maintenance for two years or 40,000 km (whichever comes first) is also now included with every new Lucid Air purchase, providing additional peace of mind for customers and complementing Lucid’s existing comprehensive new vehicle warranty.

Price Details:

Prices are in Saudi Riyals

Excluding 15% VAT

Excluding SAR 2,500 vehicle registration & destination fees

About Lucid Group

Lucid’s mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company’s first car, the Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design. Assembled at Lucid’s factories in Casa Grande, Arizona, and King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), Saudi Arabia, deliveries of Lucid Air are currently underway to customers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.

Media Contact

Lucid@BWC-Global.com