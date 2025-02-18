UAE: Cadillac Middle East has announced that its most iconic SUV has officially arrived in the region, making quite the statement in showrooms. The luxury vehicle brings both interior and exterior enhancements, exhibiting an elevated design alongside enhanced technology offerings. These unmissable statements include a curved pilar-to-pillar 55-inch total diagonal display, 24-inch wheels and an illuminated front crest.

The 2025 Escalade is available in five distinct trims – Premium Luxury, Sport, Premium Luxury Platinum, Sport Platinum, and V-Series.



The new 2025 Escalade raises the bar for luxury SUVs, elevating what owners love most about the iconic Escalade.

Design

The expectations and desires of Escalade customers are well understood by the Cadillac design team. The new Escalade incorporates advanced lighting technology inherited from ESCALADE IQ. Functional lighting elements move from a horizontal to vertical arrangement, reinforcing the strong Cadillac identity — both during the day and at night.

A bolder front-end includes a standard illuminated front crest and, on the V-Series and Premium Luxury Platinum trims, an illuminated grille surround. Rear lighting has been refined while remaining unmistakably Escalade.

New for the 2025 Escalade are available 24-inch wheels, the largest ever offered on an Escalade, and a new exterior color Aegean Stone, a bold, deep green gray with a confident solid appearance, and power open-and-close doors are also available.

Inside, much of ESCALADE IQ’s interior design comes to life, balancing technology and luxury for an immersive experience for drivers and passengers.



Two new interior palette options are available. Renaissance Red features a leather interior, adorned with a faceted quilt and perforated seats, and a dark open pore wood veneer with a high contrast pore filler to complete the look. Sheer Gray features a contrasting leather and heathered grey fabric, faceted quilted and perforated seats, and high gloss wood veneer utilizing a linear marquetry technique to create a layering effect of tones and textures. Customers can personalize their interior lighting, choosing from 126 color ambient lighting options in two zones.



Additionally, the Escalade-V receives a new authentic carbon-fiber performance-focused interior, and unique steering wheel exclusive to V-Series.

Technology

Escalade has always featured the best of what Cadillac has to offer from a technology and innovation perspective. The 2025 Escalade is no different, brimming with technology to enhance the in-cabin experience.



The 2025 Escalade features:

Curved pillar-to-pillar 55-inch total diagonal display for an immersive and personalized infotainment experience with voice control, navigation, an app store, and more¹. Apple CarPlay² and Android Auto³ are also available

Seating available for up to eight total passengers, with a power folding third row which folds flat for more storage

AKG Studio 19-speaker audio system standard, with available 36-speaker system

Available 5G Wi-Fi® hotspot capability⁴ connected by OnStar, along with a comprehensive suite of OnStar connected services⁵ that enhances each journey and delivers extra peace of mind. OnStar connected services comes standard for three years across all 2025 Escalade trims.

Ample passenger entertainment options, including content projection, and in the future the capability to browse and stream apps

Available Night Vision⁶ (standard on V-Series & Platinum trims)

Full-color Head-Up Display (standard on all trims)

8-inch command center where driver and front passenger can control the interior lighting, massage seats, ventilated seats, air condition, park assist features, cameras and open/close doors.

Available power open-and-close exterior door entry system⁷ (standard on Platinum and V-Series trims). All four doors power open and close at the touch of a button on the door handle or from the command center, and if activated, the driver’s door will automatically open as the driver approaches with the key fob

Performance

The 2025 Escalade features proven driving dynamics, paired with the passenger and cargo capacities customers expect. Confident performance with advanced chassis technologies and a spacious interior combination to offer an elevated driving experience, continuing the success of the performance and driving dynamics introduced with the 2021 Escalade.

The 2025 Escalade features:

Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 (standard on all trims) and Air Ride Adaptive Suspension (standard on Platinum and V-Series trims) isolate passengers from undesirable road surfaces while providing precise steering and feel

Isolated Precision, Cadillac’s ride and handling philosophy – quiet, smooth and effortless with a strong connection to the road

Independent front and rear suspension standard

Available V-Series variant, with 6.2L Supercharged V8 engine with 682 horsepower

A suite of standard active safety and driver assistance features⁶

For additional details, please visit your local Cadillac showroom or www.cadillacarabia.com.

¹Requires Wi-Fi plans. Wi-Fi is currently available for UAE and KWT markets only.

²Vehicle user interface is a product of Apple®, and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires compatible iPhone®. Apple CarPlay®, Siri®, iPhone® and Apple Music® are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

³Vehicle user interface is a product of Google, and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires the Android Auto app on Google Play and a compatible Android™ smartphone. Data plan rates apply. You can check which smartphones are compatible at g.co/androidauto/requirements. Android and Android Auto are trademarks of Google LLC.

⁴Service varies with conditions and location. Requires an active service plan and paid data plan. See www.onstararabia.com for details and limitations.

⁵Connected vehicle services are currently available in KSA, UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain only. Services vary by vehicle model and require an active service plan, working electrical system, cell reception and GPS signal. See www.onstararabia.com for details and limitations.

⁶Safety or driver-assistance features are no substitute for the driver’s responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner. The driver should remain attentive to traffic, surroundings and road conditions at all times. Visibility, weather and road conditions may affect feature performance. Read the vehicle Owner’s Manual for more important feature limitations and information.

⁷Due to software constraints, power open and close door entry system feature and content will not be available for consumers in the Middle East at the start of sale. Feature will be available at a later date.

