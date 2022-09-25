The Heikal Foundation for Arab Journalism announced the winners of its sixth annual journalism awards today. The Foundation’s Board of Trustees presented the award to two outstanding young journalists this year for their journalistic achievements during a small-scale ceremony in honor of the late Mohamed Hassanein Heikal’s birthday.

The two 2022 awards went to Shehab Tarek, an Egyptian journalist who excelled in covering heritage and culture issues. The second award went to Mohamed Tarek, an Egyptian journalist, who has conducted remarkable investigative journalism on the social fields and youth issues.

In attendance at this year’s ceremony along with the Foundation’s esteemed Board of Trustees, was other distinguished guests. To date, a total of thirteen young journalists have won the prestigious award.

“It is a tremendous honor to be standing among you today to present this award for the sixth consecutive year to yet another pair of exceptional young journalists and continue Ostaz Heikal’s vision of shaping the future of the press today through nurturing the hearts and minds of these brilliant young journalists, which has always been the foundation’s objective since its establishment in 2007,” said Mrs. Hedayat Heikal, Chairman of the Board of the Heikal Foundation. “Ostaz Heikal could not have been prouder to have his legacy once again celebrated in this manner. This award doesn’t only celebrate Ostaz Heikal but cements his legacy of empowering young ambitious journalists with versatile opportunities to expand their capabilities and remain ahead of global changes, with the aim of developing world-class talents and further advancing journalism within the Arab world.”

She also expressed her gratitude to the Bibliotheca Alexandrina (BA) for the opening of the permanent exhibition: “Professor Heikal…. A Journey of Life" last February, where the Foundation has been able to move its library that included rare books, papers, maps, and documents to this exhibition, to be within the reach of the largest sector of young people.

An additional collection of books from Heikal’s private library have also been archived by the Library of Alexandria but they will remain in the home of Mrs. Hedayat Heikal for the duration of her lifetime and will be sent to the Alexandria Library at a later time.

Applications for the competition were opened on 1st February 2022 and ran until 31st May 2022. Applicants are required to be Arab journalists under the age of 40, and all their published articles are in Arabic. The two awards, worth EGP 250,000 each, aim to enable young Arab journalists to further develop their skills, and drive excellence in the field of journalism.

Established in 2007 by renowned journalist Mohamed Hassanein Heikal, the Heikal Foundation for Arab Journalism strives to nurture excellence and development in the field of journalism across the Arab world.

-Ends-

About The Heikal Foundation for Arab Journalism

Since its inception in March 2007, the Heikal Foundation for Arab Journalism has been working to promote excellence and develop expertise within the field of journalism in Egypt. The Foundation’s goal has been to provide opportunities for aspiring journalists and ensure that they have access to the latest trends on the international media scene. Special emphasis is placed on initiating a mutually beneficial dialogue between young Egyptian journalists and their global peers. The Foundation also provides technical support and training for journalists and media outlets in Egypt. For the past 10 years, the Foundation has also provided grants to talented young journalists to train at major international newspapers around the world.

For more details on when and how to apply for the Mohamed Hassanein Heikal Prize for Arab Journalism please visit: www.heikal.info

For more information, please contact:

Ms. Ghada Hammouda

Ms. Mariam Mahfouz