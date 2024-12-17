The Hashgraph Association (THA) to contribute the first $20 million to the fund, targeting strategic investments in both start-ups and enterprises seeking to adopt and innovate through advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain/DLT, Robotics, and Quantum Computing.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Hashgraph Group (THG), the Swiss-based international business, venture capital, and technology company, that operates exclusively within the Hedera ecosystem, has secured a fund management license through its subsidiary Hashgraph Ventures Manager Ltd in ADGM – the fastest growing financial centre in the MENA region. Licensed and regulated as a venture capital (VC) fund manager by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), Hashgraph Ventures Manager is launching a $100 million global venture capital fund (Hashgraph Venture Fund-I) out of ADGM. The strategic Web3 venture fund will focus on generating attractive long-term returns by investing in proven early-stage and well-established companies utilizing deep technologies to build and commercialize enterprise-grade solutions and products for the Web3 economy.

Stefan Deiss, Co-Founder & CEO of The Hashgraph Group, said: “We have received a lot of interest in our regulated Web3 ventures fund from existing co-investors and ecosystem partners, including government institutions, sovereign wealth funds, venture capital, family offices, and other institutional investors. We pay particular attention to investing in companies with potential for exceptional long-term growth. With extensive expertise in Web3, we are focused on generating attractive returns through investments in companies that leverage the convergence of deep-tech intersecting on the Hedera DLT network, while fostering the cross-pollination within our diversified global portfolio of companies shaping the future of the Web3 economy.”

The Hashgraph Association (THA) is seeding the Hashgraph Venture Fund-I (HVF-I) as an anchor investor with USD 20 million, representing 20% of the total fund size. The fund anticipates making strategic investments in deep-tech companies that are developing innovative solutions in AI, IoT, Blockchain/DLT, Robotics, and Quantum Computing. The investee companies also benefit from the well-established Web3 Venture Studio programs of THG, which actively shape and enable portfolio companies through expertise in engineering, productization, and commercialization.

Kamal Youssefi, President of The Hashgraph Association, stated: “We believe in co-funding innovative entrepreneurs and enterprises that are building the next generation of Web3 solutions on Hedera that enable financial inclusion with a positive socioeconomic impact. We look forward to this unique opportunity to gain exposure to leading-edge Web3 companies through investment in Hashgraph Ventures Fund and generating long-term capital growth for the Hedera ecosystem.”

The investment strategy of the Hashgraph Venture Fund is focused on generating attractive long-term returns with a positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact, while building a strong portfolio of assets that drive economic value in the Web3 space. The fund will only invest in companies that pass a rigorous technical, operational, and financial assessment with demonstrable evidence of tangible commercial traction in the market.

Andrew Forson, Head of Ventures & Investments at The Hashgraph Group, added: “We assess investment opportunities on the basis of key commercial and technological criteria to make well-informed investment decisions, while leveraging our extensive experience and expertise in deep technologies to secure alpha for our investors as we nurture and scale impactful companies across multiple sectors and geographies, driving sustainable innovation that make lives better.”

THG operates globally with a diverse network of government-backed co-investment venture studios, which include the “DeepTech Venture Studio” signed with the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) earlier this year worth USD 250m over 5-years, the ‘Digital Assets Venture Studio’ in strategic partnership with the Qatar Finance City (QFC), the ‘Web3 Venture Studio’ with IIT Madras in India, and the ‘DeepTech Venture Studio’ in strategic partnership with INNOVX in Morocco, alongside various other co-investment partners.

About The Hashgraph Group

The Hashgraph Group (THG) is a Swiss-based international business, venture capital, and technology company that operates exclusively within the Hedera ecosystem, specialized in venture building programs and strategic investments aimed at enabling entrepreneurs, enterprises, and governments to adapt and compete in the Web3 economy. THG brings specialist expertise in design, development, and deployment of enterprise-grade solutions and decentralized applications on Hedera through its team of Hedera-certified engineers, including operating multiple co-investment venture studios. THG is licensed by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) to operate and manage the Hashgraph Venture Fund-I through its regional subsidiary (Hashgraph Ventures Manager Ltd).

For more information, visit www.hashgraph-group.com

About The Hashgraph Association

The Hashgraph Association (THA) supports and funds training and innovation programs leveraging Hedera across multiple industry verticals. At the forefront of its charter is the digital enablement and empowerment of the public and the wider Hedera community through broad adoption of Hedera-powered solutions and applications in a decentralized economy, including accreditation and certification on Hedera. As a non-profit organization headquartered in Switzerland, THA provides funding for training, innovation, and research to empower economic inclusion and a digital future for all, contributing to a positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact.

For more information, visit www.hashgraph-association.com.

