2023 has been a remarkable year so far for The H Dubai, with the exceptional hotel having already received a series of awards that showcase its commitment to sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation

Dubai, UAE: The H Dubai hotel, a prestigious 5-star hotel nestled in the vibrant heart of Dubai, is delighted to announce its remarkable success in receiving multiple prestigious awards in the first few months of 2023. These accolades highlight the hotel's continued commitment to environmental responsibility, sustainability, and inclusivity, positioning it as a leading destination for discerning travellers seeking luxury, conscious hospitality. Always aiming to be at the forefront of hospitality excellence, The H Dubai hotel takes pride in its efforts so far this year and looks forward to even more recognition in the coming months.

Green Key Certification Award:

The H Dubai has once again been bestowed with the coveted Green Key Certification by the Emirates Green Building Council for its exceptional dedication to environmental sustainability and responsible operation. The hotel's commitment to eco-friendly practices is evident through its comprehensive strategies implemented under the pillars of Reduce, Reuse, & Recycle, Reduce Water Consumption, Energy Conservation, Local Care & Fair Trade. Notably, The H Dubai has invested in a state-of-the-art biodigester, which has already processed 5780 kilograms of food waste, resulting in a reduction of 24 tonnes of carbon emissions.

In addition to this endeavour, The H Dubai has implemented reusable glass bottles across its restaurant spaces, replacing disposable plastic water bottles in the process. Complementing this initiative, they have also integrated a water filtration system that purifies tap water, significantly lessening the hotel's ecological footprint. These achievements underscore The H Dubai's ongoing commitment to sustainability and its mission to inspire positive change within the industry.

Certified Autism Center Designation Award:

The H Dubai is proud to be the first hotel in Dubai to earn the Certified Autism Center™ designation. This esteemed recognition, awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), reflects the hotel's aim to providing accessible and accommodating services to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. Through comprehensive training and collaboration with renowned institutions like IBCCES and Georgetown Early Intervention Centre, The H Dubai ensures its staff possesses the knowledge and resources necessary to create a safe and welcoming environment for guests with autism and their families. This milestone aligns with Dubai's wider initiative to achieve the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) designation, marking the city as an inclusive and sensory-friendly destination in the Eastern Hemisphere.

International Sustainable Award by Luxury Lifestyle Award:

Finally, The H Dubai recently accepted the International Sustainable Award in recognition of its innovative and resource-efficient waste management system. Presented by the esteemed Luxury Lifestyle Awards, this accolade celebrates the hotel's commitment to sustainable practices, minimising negative environmental impact, and driving positive change within the industry. The H Dubai's forward-thinking approach to waste management showcases its dedication to a greener future and sets an exemplary standard for sustainability in the hospitality sector.

Sophie Blondel, General Manager of The H Dubai, expressed her pride in the hotel's remarkable achievements so far this year by saying, "These awards are always wonderful to receive and a great recognition of our dedication to sustainability, inclusivity, and excellence. We are honoured to receive each award and we are proud to play a leading role in shaping the future of the hospitality industry. These accolades inspire us to continue our journey towards creating meaningful experiences for our guests while making a positive impact on our environment and community."

Behind all the remarkable achievements of The H Dubai stands Sophie Blondel, the driving force and the brilliant mind responsible for the hotel's success. Adding to her accolades, Sophie has also recently been honoured with the esteemed Best Employee Friendly GM Award at the prestigious International Travel Awards hosted by Golden Tree Events. This well-deserved recognition is down to her exceptional leadership, management prowess, and dedication to excellence as the General Manager of The H Dubai. Her relentless hard work and commitment to cultivating a positive and nurturing work atmosphere have left an indelible mark on the hotel's team, fostering a culture of excellence and ensuring unparalleled guest experiences.

As The H Dubai garnered a collection of prestigious awards within the first few months of 2023, it has positioned itself as a beacon of sustainable and inclusive hospitality in the UAE. The hotel remains dedicated to further achievements, continually striving to elevate its standards and inspire positive change within the industry.

To learn more about the hotel’s green initiatives visit https://www.hhoteldubai.com/thehgoesgreen/

