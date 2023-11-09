Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Green Planet Dubai, Middle East’s largest and only indoor tropical rainforest located in Dubai, is proud to announce it has become a member of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA).

Home to 3,000 plants and animals, The Green Planet Dubai proudly joins ranks of a select few institutions worldwide that hold the coveted EAZA Membership. It also signifies The Green Planet Dubai's unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of animal husbandry, care, and welfare.

Pablo Moragrega, Director of Operations, Dubai Holding Entertainment, said, “EAZA is internationally acknowledged as the gold standard in best practices for animal care, protection and research. The Green Planet Dubai underwent a comprehensive four-year preparation process, resulting in an inspection by renowned international experts in various fields.”

Erik Rohrkaste, Curator at The Green Planet Dubai, said, “The EAZA membership underscores The Green Planet Dubai's dedication to its mission and its role as a global leader in the protection of endangered species. This recognition by EAZA is a testament to our commitment to the well-being of the animals under our care. We are honoured to join the ranks of esteemed institutions that share our passion for conservation and education.”

As a member, The Green Planet Dubai gains access to EAZA ex situ programmes (EEPs), an EAZA endorsed management strategy and conservation programme, comprised of leading experts in the protection of endangered and threatened species.

The membership also enables The Green Planet Dubai to actively participate in and contribute to vital conservation and population management programmes in collaboration with other esteemed zoological facilities worldwide.

Furthermore, The Green Planet Dubai gets access to cutting-edge research, best practice guidelines and protocols, the expertise of renowned scientists and participation in educational projects that further its commitment to wildlife protection and environmental stewardship.

The prestigious recognition was granted during the EAZA Council meeting held in September in Helsinki, coinciding with this year’s EAZA Annual Conference.

Continuing its dedication to environmental stewardship, The Green Planet Dubai launched a first-of-a-kind Nature Park earlier this month. Expanding outdoors, the brand-new park provides guests with a unique opportunity to immerse in nature and foster a deeper understanding of it.

Offering family-friendly educational entertainment, guests to The Green Planet Dubai can also enjoy the rainforest’s unique programme such as animal encounters, ‘Zookeeper for the day’ and more, highlighting The Green Planet Dubai’s dedication to promoting sustainability and environmental awareness.

About The Green Planet Dubai:

One of Dubai’s most popular attractions for residents and tourists, The Green Planet Dubai is the Middle East’s only indoor tropical rainforest with an outdoor Nature Park located in City Walk, Dubai. The magnificent four-story biodome is one of the most brilliantly engineered biodomes in the world, with its canopy standing at an astonishing height of 30-45 metres above the ground, forming the roof of the rainforest and offering a panoramic view across the rainforest ecosystem. The Nature Park at the Green Planet Dubai features an array of attractions, including treehouse adventure trails, skyline walks, giant animatronic bugs, and nine vibrant botanical gardens, each representing unique corners of the world. The Green Planet Dubai was conceptualised to bring together nature and curiosity, alongside uniquely immersive guest experiences to help raise awareness of the world’s most diverse ecosystems and the role we all play in protecting them. The attraction is home to 3,000 plants and animals from across the globe. Visiting The Green Planet Dubai is a great educational experience for adults and kids alike with multiple experiences to help get the most from a visit, including school trips, tropical thunderstorms or even becoming ‘Zookeeper for a day’ with the support of experts in the field.

About EAZA:

Founded in 1992, the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria is the world’s largest regional zoo and aquarium association. Driven by the vision “Progressive zoos and aquariums saving species together with you”, they enable collaboration of more than 400 Members (zoos and aquariums, national zoo federations and other organisations) in 47 countries, in the areas of: animal population management, animal care, conservation, education and research.

