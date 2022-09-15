Nuvo Group Ltd. (“Nuvo”) is committed to reinventing pregnancy care for the 21st century through new AI technology, tools, and practices for providers and expectant mothers, including the INVU by Nuvo™ platform, an FDA-cleared, prescription-initiated remote pregnancy monitoring, and management system. Nuvo is pleased to have the Saudi Excellence Co Holding as strategic partnership agreement to enter with relevant Health-Tech entities in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The INVU™ sensor band enables the delivery of remote non-stress tests and maternal & fetal heart rate monitoring today while pioneering new data-driven personalized pathways that Nuvo believes will help improve health outcomes for all women in the future. The technology and patent estate that underpin the INVU platform have been awarded a number of industry recognitions, including Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech (2021), CB Insights’ Digital Health 150 (2020), and MedTech Innovator’s Top 50 MedTech Startups (2021), as well as multiple grants from some of the world’s leading academic medical centers and scientific bodies. Nuvo is led by a diverse team of experienced business and medical professionals, dedicated data engineers, software designers, and proud parents who embrace a collective mission to give every life a better beginning.

