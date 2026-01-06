Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The First Group Hospitality announces a series of senior leadership appointments, with all roles newly created to support the company’s accelerated growth trajectory and evolving operational scale.

Brendan McCormack steps into the role of Vice President - Business Development, Food & Beverage (F&B), reflecting the strong growth potential of the company’s F&B portfolio. Most recently Vice President of Marketing, McCormack has been part of The First Group Hospitality’s leadership team since 2020, having first joined as Vice President of Operations, F&B. His operational and business development expertise will drive new opportunities to scale proprietary brands through franchising. The First Group Hospitality’s F&B portfolio spans a range of concepts, including Risen Café & Artisanal Bakery and The Blacksmith Bar & Eatery.

Robyn James-O’Connor has been appointed Senior Vice President - Marketing, overseeing brand, advertising, public relations, social, digital, and development marketing. She previously built a 20-year career with Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts, rising from her first role as Marketing Communications Manager at Burj Al Arab in 2005 to Vice President of Marketing for the group. During her tenure, she led award-winning B2B and B2C marketing programmes that strengthened brand visibility and commercial performance across Jumeirah’s global portfolio. James-O’Connor brings extensive expertise in brand and integrated performance marketing within the luxury hospitality sector.

Antonio Bissoni assumes the role of Vice President - Commercial, with responsibility for revenue management, guest engagement centres, distribution, and commercial strategies. Bissoni will focus on maximising profitability through data-driven revenue management and pricing strategies, optimised market segment and distribution channel management, and advanced analytics. He joins The First Group Hospitality from Marriott International, where he most recently served as Regional Senior Director of Sales & Distribution, following a global 15-year career with Hilton.

Sohail Pedari takes on the role of Vice President - Sales, with group-wide oversight of sales operations and performance. He brings senior commercial leadership experience with global hospitality brands, including Hilton, Marriott International, and Rocco Forte Hotels, as well as prior service as Head of Commercial & Cultural Affairs at the Italian Consulate General in Dubai. His ability to operate effectively across complex, multi-stakeholder environments will support The First Group Hospitality’s partnership-led growth strategy.

Maria Kuzeva joins as Corporate Director of Wellness & Spa, bringing over two decades of experience leading wellness operations, concept development, and brand creation for renowned destinations including Madinat Jumeirah, Atlantis The Palm, and Atlantis The Royal. Her appointment reflects the growing importance of wellness within The First Group Hospitality’s strategy, with a mandate to drive a cohesive wellness vision across its expanding portfolio of hotels.

Commenting on the new appointments, Apo Demirtas, Chief Strategy Officer of The First Group Hospitality, said: “It is a pleasure to welcome these talented leaders into their new roles. As our portfolio continues to grow both regionally and internationally, it is essential that our leadership structure evolves in parallel. These newly created positions are a direct response to our current scale and future pipeline, strengthening our capabilities across commercial, marketing, F&B, and wellness, ensuring we are well-positioned to deliver long-term value for our owners and partners in every market we enter.”

The appointments come as The First Group Hospitality continues a period of significant growth, including the launch of landmark developments such as Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection by IHG, the world’s tallest hotel, the signing of franchise agreements with Marriott International and IHG, and the company’s entry into Europe with Gennadi Seaside Resort.

The First Group Hospitality is a Dubai-headquartered, full-service hospitality management company specialising in hotel operations, asset management, and F&B strategy. With a team of industry veterans and a proven track record, the company delivers tailored solutions that enhance efficiency, optimise revenue, and maximise asset value for investors and hotel owners. As a trusted third-party hotel management provider, The First Group Hospitality partners with leading global brands to drive operational excellence and long-term profitability, thanks to expertise spanning property performance optimisation, cost management, and guest experience enhancement. Beyond management, The First Group Hospitality develops and operates a dynamic portfolio of upscale hotels, residences, and award-winning restaurants, creating high-value hospitality assets that stand out in the market.

