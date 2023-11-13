Cairo: - The Facility Investing for Employment (IFE) announced the signing of a grant agreement to support a collaborative project between the public and private sectors, led by Egypt's Nahdet Misr Group. This project involves the participation of the Egyptian Network for Employment Promotion (NEP) and aims to establish "Ta’heal International Academy" with an investment of 7.06 million euros. The Facility is committed to contributing 50% of these investments, amounting to 3.53 million euros, while Nahdet Misr will cover the remaining 50% of the investment.

As per the agreement, Nahdet Misr will commence the transformation of the "Begam Training Center" located in Shubra Al-Khaimah area into “Ta’heal International Academy”, Egypt's first private-owned international academy. This state-of-the-art educational institution will integrate a vocational school, a vocational training center, an entrepreneurship hub, and an employment center in cooperation with the Egyptian Network for Employment Promotion (NEP).

Specializing in vocational education and technical training, “Ta’heal for VET Skills” will oversee the management and the operation of the new academy. The academy will offer internationally accredited technical study programs and diplomas across over 12 specializations in key sectors, including; manufacturing, tourism and hospitality, construction and building, and information technology and communication. Furthermore, the academy will provide a wide range of vocational training programs in various technical disciplines, equipping students with the necessary skills demanded by the job market, thereby enhancing the efficiency of the Egyptian workforce. To facilitate practical employment opportunities, the academy's employment center will connect students and trainees with major companies throughout their study period and offer promising job prospects upon graduation.

"Investing in education is one of the most important ways to develop and sustain a society. While Egypt has the largest technical education and vocational training system in the region, there are many challenges that it faces,” said Steffen Kuhl, Managing Director of The Facility Investing for Employment. “Therefore, the Facility provided support to partners in establishing the Ta’heal International Academy, which is expected to change the landscape of technical training in Egypt. The new academy is expected to provide 3,300 employment opportunities in collaboration with several companies that have expressed their commitment to hiring its graduates.”

He added: "The financial grant provided by IFE, amounting to 3.53 million euros, will be directed towards facility renovations, construction, equipment for technical workshops, modern technological tools, e-learning systems, and a comprehensive quality management system for the academy."

Meanwhile, Dalia Ibrahim, CEO of Nahdet Misr Publishing House, stated: "The new partnership, represents a significant leap in advancing technical education and vocational training in Egypt. Ta’heal International Academy stands as a pioneering institution in Egypt, embodying a unique blend of applied technology school models and vocational training centers through the innovative competency-based credit system. This system relies on a balanced mix of experiential learning and classroom-based education. Students will have the opportunity for on-site training at local companies for at least two days a week to acquire the necessary skills for the job market. Sustainability, green economy skills, and digital proficiency will be prioritized and play a key role in the operational processes, educational content, and training initiatives of the academy.”

She added: “Nahdet Misr, in collaboration with the Egyptian Network for Employment Promotion, has established agreements with partners eager to welcome academy students for training at their premises or to employ its graduates."

She further explained that the establishment of this new academy represents another milestone in Nahdet Misr's continuous efforts, since its establishment in 1938, to support education in Egypt. Currently, with a strong emphasis on technical education, Nahdet Misr firmly upholds the belief in the crucial role it plays in propelling the country's economy, fostering community development, and attaining sustainability. The organization's unwavering commitment to collaborating with its partners continues to drive the realization of this vision.

The Facility Investing for Employment (IFE) is an investment mechanism created by KfW Development Bank on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Co-operation and Development (BMZ) as an integral part of the Special Initiative on Training and Job Creation “Decent Jobs for a Just Transition” Operating under the brand “Invest for Jobs”, the Facility aims to remove investment barriers that prevent the creation of new and better jobs in the private sector in its partner countries in Africa: Egypt, Cote d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Ghana, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, and Tunisia.

For more information about the Facility Investing for Employment: https://invest-for-jobs.com

About Nahdet Misr Group:

Nahdet Misr is a leading provider of learning and capability building solutions in the Arab world. Established in 1938, the group operates through its nine different subsidiaries; offering a comprehensive range of integrated educational solutions. These include: content and curricula development, professional development programs for educators, digital learning solutions, educational software development, publishing services (both print and digital), vocational education solutions, as well as investment in startups operating in EdTech and capability building.

In 2023, Nahdet Misr established “Ta’heal for VET Skills Excellence” with the aim of finding solutions to unemployment in the MENA region. The company offers vocational education solutions and excellence training to reduce skills mismatches, enhance labor market flexibility and maintain sustainability based on demand-driven solutions to create a significant positive impact in our communities.