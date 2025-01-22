Dubai – The ENTERTAINER, the award-winning lifestyle savings app, today announced a new partnership with Dubai-based professional golfer Richard Mansell. This exciting collaboration will see the ENTERTAINER support Mansell's career as he competes at the highest level of professional golf.

Richard Mansell is an English professional golfer who plays on the DP World Tour. A talented and driven young athlete, Mansell has already achieved significant success on the professional circuit. Known for his powerful drives, accurate putting, and unwavering determination, Mansell has quickly become a fan-favourite.

In 2024, Mansell relocated to Dubai and enjoyed a strong finish to the season, ranking 69th on the Race to Dubai. His highlights in the past year also include qualifying for the prestigious US Open and a remarkable performance at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he shot a course record of 61 in the final round to secure his place in the Open Championship at Royal Troon.

"We are thrilled to partner with Richard Mansell, a talented and driven young golfer with a bright future ahead," said Donna Benton, founder and CEO of the ENTERTAINER. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our brand values of providing exceptional experiences and we’re excited to support Richard on his journey and celebrate his successes together as a team."

This partnership will see the ENTERTAINER provide valuable support to Mansell's career, enabling him to focus on his game to achieve his full potential. As an ambassador, Mansell will enjoy unlimited access to the ENTERTAINER’s extensive network throughout the GCC and Singapore.

"I am incredibly excited to partner with the ENTERTAINER, one of my favourite Dubai-based brands," said Richard Mansell. "Their support will be invaluable as I strive to achieve my goals on the golf course. I am proud to represent a brand that shares my passion for doing more of things you love, at an affordable price.”

About the ENTERTAINER:

Founded in 2001 by Donna Benton, based in Dubai, the ENTERTAINER is the leading provider of Buy One Get One Free offers from well-known dining, leisure, entertainment, beauty and hotel brands across the Middle East and Singapore. With over 10,000 merchants globally, the ENTERTAINER has helped millions of people save money and enjoy unforgettable experiences. Visit www.theentertainerme.com for more information.

