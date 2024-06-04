Cairo: The Egyptian Food Bank (EFB) welcomed Dr. Abbas Al Hajj Hassan, the Lebanese Minister of Agriculture, and Dr. Salem Darwich, Advisor to the Lebanese Minister of Agriculture, to learn about EFB’s experience in providing healthy and safe food to millions of deserving individuals across Egypt. This initiative, based on a regularly updated database grounded in research and evaluation, aims to reach the most deserving families.

During the visit, Dr. Abbas Al Hajj Hassan was welcomed at the Egyptian Food Bank premises by Mohsen Sarhan, the CEO of the Egyptian Food Bank; Dr. Alia Ahmed, Growth Lab Head of Strategic Programs; Mr. Ahmed Labib, Head of Field Operations Sector; and Eng. Mohamed Nekhely, Digital Innovation Director. Notably, this visit was part of Dr. Abbas Al Hajj Hassan's tour in Egypt, during which he met with several ministers, officials, and companies, with the Egyptian Food Bank being the only civil society organization he visited in Egypt.

Subsequently, Mohsen Sarhan highlighted the Egyptian Food Bank's expertise in meeting the nutritional needs of the most deserving groups throughout the year, reaching them in all governorates of Egypt. This concerted effort helps alleviate hunger in Egypt, leveraging the availability of specialized personnel dedicated to providing food needs to the beneficiaries. As a result, the number of beneficiaries from the institution's programs and initiatives has reached no less than one million families.

Finally, the CEO showcased the fish farming experience within the Food Secure Villages Project, the first development initiative of its kind in Egypt. This project aims to achieve comprehensive food security and ensure the provision of healthy and nutritious food for all residents of the most deserving villages, relying on the circular economy.

