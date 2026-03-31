Manama, Bahrain - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announced the successful conclusion of the first cohort of the GP15 Graduate Development Program, with all fifteen participants transitioning into their professional career paths upon completion of the program. This reflects the high caliber of training and the practical skills and experience they acquired, which enhanced their ability to integrate into the workplace with competence and confidence.

On this occasion, Ms. Fatema Mohamed Ali, Director of Human Resources at CBB and Program Director, affirmed that the results achieved by the program reflect the advanced caliber of national talent. She further emphasized the importance of developing specialized programs that prepare young professionals and enable them to contribute effectively role to the Kingdom of Bahrain’s development journey from the early stages of their careers.

Sharing his experience, Yousif Khalid Turk, one of the program’s participants, expressed his appreciation for the experience offered by the program, highlighting the valuable practical opportunities it provided. He also noted that such opportunities enabled participants to develop their skills and enhance their professional readiness through active engagement in a dynamic work environment and involvement in project-based assignments.

The Graduate Development Program GP15 is part of CBB’s ongoing commitment to further invest in the development of national talent. The program offers a comprehensive six‑month training experience that combines practical work across various CBB directorates, direct engagement with financial sector leaders and specialized training sessions delivered by the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), collectively equipping participants with advanced technical expertise and strengthening their professional readiness.

Building on the success of the first cohort, the CBB will announce applications for the second cohort of the GP15 Graduate Development Program in the coming period, as part of its ongoing efforts to develop national talent and enhance its competitiveness in the financial sector.