Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Kanoo Machinery, a division of Kanoo Industrial & Energy presented a range of productive & practical equipment along with its trusted partners XCMG, Magni Telescopic Handlers, Pramac and Lux Solar at The Big 5, Riyadh, KSA, which was held from the 28th to the 31st March 2022 at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center.

Various popular & interesting models of construction machinery from XCMG, Rotating Telescopic Handlers from MAGNI, Perkins Powered Generators from Pramac and Solar Lighting tower from Lux Solar were on display. These drew in quite a large influx of visitors & prospective customers to the stand.

Kanoo Machinery presented smart and popular equipment like XE215C, XE490D Excavators, XC740K Skid Steer Loader from XCMG, Rotating Telescopic Handlers from MAGNI, power generation engines from Pramac and solar Lighting tower from Lux Solar. The machines are also available on a hire-purchase scheme from Kanoo’s sister concern, Gulf Lifting Financial Leasing Company (GLFL). Kanoo Machinery is KSA’s leading industrial equipment company providing a comprehensive range of products and services and represents many leading manufacturers in the construction machinery industry. Most of the machines offered by Kanoo Machinery are also available on rent.

Commenting on the participation Mr. Ali Abdulla Kanoo, President of Kanoo Industrial & Energy said “Kanoo Machinery has been at the forefront to adapt to the growing demands of the industry and join hands with some of the best and trusted brands across the globe in the construction sector. Our participation in leading events across GCC like the Big 5 Saudi offered us an opportunity to showcase the product range to a vast construction sector and strengthen existing partnerships and create new ones. Our innovative solutions have been well received by the visitors representing the construction sector.”

Kanoo Machinery is focused on creating a robust network of market-leading brands and partnering with International/Local Specialist partners/innovators to provide solutions to suit every industrial use.

The full range is also available on hire-purchase packages from Gulf Lifting Financial Leasing Company (GLFL), which is a sister concern of YBA Kanoo

Kanoo Machinery has been actively expanding its network of trusted partners by adding quality brands.

Mr. Ahmed Fawzi Kanoo, the Vice President of Kanoo Industrial and Energy said, “We at Kanoo Machinery, have focused on showcasing various smart and advanced products, which cater to the demand of the construction industry and fit in with global and regional attempts to harness technology driven by innovation. We also indulged in several discussions strengthening our existing partnerships and also connected with international partners who are planning to venture out into the region.”

Kanoo Machinery is a part of Kanoo Industrial & Energy Division and a leading solutions provider in supply, service & rental of various equipment such as Materials Handling, Welding, Construction, Engines & Power Generation, Mobile Cranes, Compressors, Aerial Work Platforms, Cleaning, Agricultural, other Industrial equipment, and services ranging from sustainable solutions, through smart engineering and value-added services. Perkins, Hyster, Combilift, Grove by Manitowoc, Hiab, Snorkel, XCMG, Ausa,Bohler, Hyundai Welding Equipment are some of the leading equipment manufacturers represented by Kanoo Machinery in KSA. All the machines are backed by a strong service network and parts availability throughout the Kingdom. Kanoo Machinery has an equipment rental solution known as Kanoo Rent.

Launched in 2010 with a mission to fully equip Saudi Arabia’s construction sector amidst its huge development plans, The Big 5 Saudi is the Kingdom’s leading construction event. The Big 5 Saudi continues to serve as a true testament to the country’s growing attractiveness in the global construction arena, bringing together industry players in support of the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030 objectives.

