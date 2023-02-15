Manama, Bahrain - The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), the leading training and development provider in the region, today announced the launch of the first-ever Islamic Finance Global NFT Challenge, a live online contest that will bring together Islamic finance professionals from around the world. The event will take place on Sunday, March 5th, 2023, from 12 PM to 1 PM and will be held virtually.

This event marks the 1st anniversary of the BIBF’s world's first educational-linked NFTs and offers a unique opportunity for Islamic finance professionals around the world to join a live online contest and be among the top three winners to get an educational NFT that includes a fully funded scholarship for the Advance Diploma in Islamic Finance (ADIF).

The Advance Diploma in Islamic Finance (ADIF) is a pioneering Islamic finance professional qualification that is mandated by the Central Bank of Bahrain for control positions within Islamic banks. It is the only Islamic finance qualification in the world that offers a fast-track progression route into a UK MSc or MBA with Coventry University and the University of Bolton, respectively. The ADIF graduates also receive two exemptions from Certified Islamic Professional Accountant (CIPA) programme, awarded by the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI).

"This challenge is an exciting and innovative way to promote the development of Islamic finance professionals and highlight the importance of knowledge and skills in the industry," said Mr. Mujtaba Khalid, Head of the Islamic Finance Centre at the BIBF. "We are looking forward to seeing the knowledge and skills of participants from around the world and recognising their achievements with our first-ever educational linked NFTs." He added.

On his part, Director of the BIBF, Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, stated “The BIBF plays a vital role in developing Islamic finance professionals around the world and promoting excellence in the industry. This initiative is a testament of the BIBF’s commitment to advancing the Islamic finance industry and providing opportunities for growth and development to professionals in the field.”

For more information about the challenge and to register, please visit the website bibf.com/ifgnc2023/.

-Ends-

About the BIBF

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is the leading provider of education and training in the region and is affiliated with the Central Bank of Bahrain. The Institute plays a vital role in the training and development of human capital in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Arabian Gulf region, and the Middle East and North Africa.

The Institute is committed to excellence in providing education and training in all major business disciplines, and is an official partner of many institutions globally in providing thought leadership, assessment and training in:

Banking and financial services,

Islamic Banking,

Executive Development,

Accounting and finance,

Academic studies,

Leadership and management,

Supply chain management,

insurance,

Digital transformation and project management;

This leads to integrated solutions for the business sector.

For more information, please call the following numbers:

Marketing and Communication Department:

media@bibf.com

www.bibf.com