Manama — In line with the Kingdom's Bahraini Women's Day celebrations, the Bahrain Institute for Banking and Finance (BIBF) honoured the significant contributions of Bahraini women in education and training. Recognising the achievements and pivotal role played by Bahraini women, the BIBF reinforces its commitment to supporting and empowering women, in collaboration with the Supreme Council for Women.

Empowering Women through Tailored Initiatives

With women comprising over 60% of its workforce, BIBF underscores its dedication to advancing gender equality in educational and training spheres, through launching specialised programmes tailored to the unique needs of women professionals:

Digital Literacy Programme: BIBF's commitment to staying ahead of the curve is evident in its programme aimed at equipping women with enhanced digital skills crucial for navigating the evolving professional landscape.

‘Women on Board’ Programme: In collaboration with BBK, BIBF introduced a pioneering initiative to prepare women for leadership roles on boards of directors, emphasizing diversity and inclusive decision-making.

Women in Investment Management Programme: Created in partnership with CFA Society Bahrain, this programme serves as a catalyst for empowering women in the dynamic field of investment management.

A Royal Vision for Progress

Under the visionary leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Bahraini women have achieved significant milestones across various sectors, with education standing as a beacon of progress. Aligning with the King's transformative vision, BIBF proudly maintains a workforce where women constitute 64%, with 54% holding executive management positions, reflecting the Institute's steadfast commitment to fostering gender diversity.

Celebrating Bahraini Women's Contributions

As Bahrain observes its annual Bahraini Women's Day on December 1, BIBF takes a moment to celebrate the enduring contributions of women across generations. The Institute, in alignment with the initiatives led by Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, seeks to honour and acknowledge Bahraini women for their outstanding achievements, shaping the Kingdom's development and prosperity on multiple fronts.