Abu Dhabi:- The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, has joined forces with leading online counseling and well-being technology provider Takalam, to introduce three mental well-being initiatives in Abu Dhabi. The initiatives which target couples, students and university staff members mark a significant step towards addressing the mental well-being needs of various segments of society across Abu Dhabi and reflect Ma’an’s commitment to making a genuine social impact.

Ma’an is working towards building a community where collaborative social responsibility is paramount, and the strategic partnership with Takalam to launch Tegahwa Pre-Marriage Counseling Platform and Wellness@University programs for both students and staff in educational and administrative levels is its latest step forward. Its dedication to this vision is evident through a series of programs and initiatives designed to support social enterprises, champion outcome-focused projects, establish sustainable funding mechanisms, and actively engage community members.

His Excellency Salem Ali Al Shamsi, Social Incubation and Contracting Executive Director said: “These initiatives demonstrate Ma’an’s commitment to the well-being of the Emirati community, which is a critical aspect of our overall health. We believe that by providing essential support and resources, we can contribute to stronger relationships and improved mental wellness, fostering a healthier, happier community.”

“The Tegahwa Pre-Marriage Counseling platform and Wellness@University, programs for university students and staff not only represent Ma’an’s continuous commitment to building stronger, more resilient, and more cohesive communities but also reflect its commitment to partnering with and empowering the third sector to deliver long-lasting and impactful solutions that address wide-ranging social priorities.”

Tegahwa Pre-Marriage Counseling

The Tegahwa Pre-Marriage Counseling program is a comprehensive initiative tailored to address the challenges and concerns faced by local couples as they prepare for marriage. This program offers a range of free resources including webinars, support groups, and personalised counseling sessions, all culturally sensitive and region-specific. Topics covered include conflict resolution and problem-solving, peer pressure and societal expectations, communication skills for stronger relationships, cultural and family dynamics, preventing and managing stress while planning a wedding, preparing for parenthood, and financial planning and budgeting for couples.

Users can sign up and take a pre-assessment on the dedicated Tegahwa website to gain insights into their love language and relationship style. Additionally, the program features a wide number of free group counseling sessions, where couples can join structured support groups led by Takalam’s experts.

Wellness@University – Students

Meanwhile, the Wellness@University program places emphasis on expanding Ma’an’s commitment to student mental wellness and offers counseling sessions to students, including support groups, group therapy, and one-on-one sessions, all provided by a team of 70+ certified counsellors. Students can access confidential, personalised support or participate in ‘Thrive Together’ support groups facilitated by Takalam experts, at no cost to them.

The Wellness@University program also includes a series of monthly webinars covering topics relevant to students’ mental wellness, such as time management, managing exam pressure, journaling, and mindfulness. The program runs throughout the academic year to accommodate the busy schedules of university students.

Takalam will conduct assessments through the program to understand students’ specific requirements, preferences, and experiences, empowering them to have a voice in the support they receive. Students can also benefit from Takalam’s mental wellness smart tools and screening features, available through its deep-tech technology, with dedicated success managers guiding them throughout their journey.

Wellness@University – Staff in educational and administrative levels

Staff in educational and administrative levels can also benefit from the program through an additional initiative which targets 100 members, providing them with scheduled webinars and counseling sessions to support their overall well-being.

University personnel are key in fostering a better future for the youth in the community, and ensuring they too have mental health support is crucial. The sessions will equip the educational workforce in Abu Dhabi with strategies and tools that enable them to unleash their potential, increase their performance and manage work and life stresses successfully.

All initiatives exemplify Ma’an and Takalam’s commitment to the mental well-being of the Emirati community. By providing comprehensive support and resources, they aim to foster healthier relationships, reduce stress, and promote mental wellness among both couples preparing for marriage and university students and faculty.

About Ma’an

Founded in February 2019 by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, generates genuine social impact by enabling the growth of a thriving Third Sector, including social enterprises, and voluntary groups – and creating collaboration with public and private organisations to drive social innovation.

Ma’an brings together the Government, private sector and civil society with the objective of supporting innovative solutions and contributing to the development of strong, active, collaborative and inclusive communities.

As the Government of Abu Dhabi’s official channel to receive contributions for social priorities, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an ensures fundraising is distributed to causes across the entire Abu Dhabi community in sectors including health, education, environment, the social sector and infrastructure.

Ma’an provides resources and support to seed and grow community-based organisations, raise and allocate funds towards community-based groups and social initiatives, and promote community engagement and a culture of volunteering.