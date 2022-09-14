The School aims to fundraise AED 170,000 to build a new school in Nepal to help increase access to quality primary education and improve adult literacy in the far western region of the country

Dubai (UAE): The Aquila School, part of International Schools Partnership (ISP), has partnered with Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Initiatives, to support its “Adopt a School” initiative, which offers donors the opportunity to adopt a school in remote communities around the world, where schools are not available or are in bad condition.

The Aquila School’s support for “Adopt a School” will go towards increasing access to quality primary education in underprivileged regions of Nepal, through the construction of safe and sanitary primary school classrooms. The school will also help increase adult literacy skills by providing training to local facilitators to teach the women within the communities the fundamentals of reading and writing.

The Aquila School will raise AED 170,000 through various initiatives throughout this year to raise funds for the construction of one furnished school with three classrooms located in the far western region of Nepal. The school will directly benefit approximately 90 children, three teachers and approximately 40 women participating in the adult literacy programme.

Pupils at The Aquila School will participate in a programme of activities to raise funds, including a school-wide sponsorship day where they will engage in sponsored activities identified and organised by the children, a winter souq where proceeds will go towards the fund, a children’s souq day where children will make and sell items, and a festive jumper day where the community will have the opportunity to make donations.

Commenting on the partnership, Wayne Howsen, Principal of The Aquila School, said: “We are pleased partner with Dubai Cares to support its Adopt a School programme. Since we are passionate about education, we hope that we can extend our mission to ensure safe, happy and amazing learning beyond our own school community. Being part of this initiative means that our pupils understand the importance of charity, and also bring our community together to help bring education to those children and adults in need.”

Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares, said: “The “Adopt a School” initiative is a wonderful opportunity to make a direct impact in the lives of vulnerable children who are in dire need of assistance to continue their educational journeys. Support from local student communities such as The Aquila School goes a long way in helping us bring quality learning opportunities in regions where education has been disrupted due to a variety of reasons. We thank the students of The Aquila School for their engagement in this important initiative as well as the wider community for joining them in their efforts.”

The Aquila School is an exciting international British school in Dubai, located in Dubailand. Pupils engage in lessons that promote enquiry, innovative thinking, making decisions and problem solving so that they can be independent, creative, and resilient learners. The experienced and committed teachers at the school are empowered to teach pupils what they need to learn right now, enabling them to make as much progress as possible.

The school, currently open to pupils from FS1 to Year 10, will soon be opening applications for Post 16 and continue to build an international and community outlook as part of the core programme. Since opening, The Aquila School has now been rated as ‘Outstanding’ by the British Schools Overseas (BSO) Inspection teams twice in a row. The Aquila School is a community school, where collaboration with families and school and international connectedness ensures pupils love coming to school and have a love for learning.

The Aquila School is part of International Schools Partnership, a global group of international schools.

For more information about The Aquila School visit www.theaquilaschool.com

-Ends-

About International Schools Partnership:

The International Schools Partnership (ISP) is a growing group of international private schools around the world, all of which aim to be the school of choice in their local area. Learning is at the heart of everything we do for our students, colleagues and parents. We are committed to getting better, all the time.

ISP was founded by an experienced team of committed educationalists and operators who have worked together over many years. ISP have now expanded to 57 schools delivering multiple curricula and building on local brands and reputations with around 50,000 students and 8,500 staff located across 17 countries.

For more information, please visit www.internationalschoolspartnership.com

About Dubai Cares:

Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching over 21 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries.

Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Moreover, Dubai Cares adopts a strategic approach to improve student enrollment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model that is made up of school-based deworming activities, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) in schools.

Dubai Cares is a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a registered non-government organization under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is authorized to raise funds through direct donations and fundraising campaigns, as well as process all permit approvals with IACAD.

Volunteerism is a powerful tool to Dubai Cares in order to engage people in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares rallies the UAE wider community through a large spectrum of volunteering and awareness initiatives that are linked to its global mandate.

To learn more, please visit www.dubaicares.ae

For media enquiries, please contact:

Yasser Alvi

ASDA’A BCW

yasser.alvi@bcw-global.com