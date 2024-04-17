Beirut: The American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC) has proudly earned its 6th reaccreditation by the Joint Commission International (JCI) in March 2024. The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval, which is the highest award an organization can receive, was earned by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.

AUBMC underwent a rigorous review on March 11-15, 2024. During the survey, a team of Joint Commission surveyors evaluated compliance with Joint Commission International Accreditation Standards for Hospitals spanning several areas including patient-centered care, safety and care of patients, access to care and continuity of care, medication management, infection prevention and control, and leadership and governance.

The Joint Commission International (JCI), an independent non-profit organization, is the most established accrediting body in healthcare in the United States. Its accreditations and certifications are recognized as a global leader for healthcare quality of care and patient safety. This year's accreditation process was comprehensive and rigorous, reflecting our institution's adherence to globally recognized healthcare standards. The commendation from the JCI surveyors team recognized AUBMC as “a great organization” and the survey final result as “excellent,” which is a testament to the exemplary effort and expertise demonstrated by our team. Through collaborating on innovative solutions and evidence-based resources and tools, the Joint Commission helps drive improvement while maintaining accountability through our leading survey methods and standards.

At the survey exit meeting, Dr. Fadlo R. Khuri, president of AUB, expressed profound gratitude to the JCI team and AUBMC's dedicated staff and faculty. "Our long-standing partnership with JCI is a cornerstone of our mission to continually enhance the care we offer," he noted. Dr. Khuri highlighted the institution's commitment to maintaining global healthcare standards, celebrating the collaborative efforts that underpin AUBMC's reputation for excellence. The survey was concluded by Dr. Raymond Sawaya, Mr. Joseph Otayek, and Mr. Rawad Jamaleddine, jointly conveying their appreciation and pride in the institution's collective achievements. They acknowledged the JCI team's considerate approach, commended the staff's relentless pursuit of excellence, and applauded the team's dedication and hard work, which are integral to AUBMC's success. Their united front underscores a continued commitment to healthcare excellence and improvement.

This reaccreditation is not just a reflection of AUBMC's historical achievements but also a pledge to future growth in healthcare, reinforcing our mission to deliver premier medical services and patient care. AUBMC remains a pioneer in healthcare in the Middle East and North Africa, committed to upholding the highest standards and continuing its legacy of exceptional patient care and service.

About AUBMC

Since 1902, The American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC) has been providing the highest standards of care to patients across Lebanon and the region. It is also the teaching hospital for the Faculty of Medicine at AUB (established in 1867), which has trained generations of medical students and physicians, and whose graduates can be found at leading institutions around the world. AUBMC is the only medical institution in the Middle East to have earned the five international accreditations of JCI, Magnet, CAP, ACGME-I and JACIE attesting to its superior standards in patient-centered care, nursing, pathology/laboratory services, and graduate medical education.

The Faculty of Medicine has graduated over 4,000 medical students and physicians; the Rafic Hariri School of Nursing provides excellent education for the nursing staff, and the Medical Center meets the healthcare needs of over 360,000 patient visits annually.

For more information, please visit our website aubmc.care or contact:

The AUB Office of Communications

Email: praubmc@aub.edu.lb

Memac Ogilvy Public Relations at:

Hadi Attar - hadi.attar@ogilvy.com