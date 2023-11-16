Cairo: Engineer Khaled Mahmoud Abbas, Chairman and Managing Director of the Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD), welcomed a delegation from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) led by Khalid Hamza,EBRD director and head of Egypt. The visit included discussions to explore cooperation opportunities between the two parties in the areas of infrastructure and the development of urban projects in the Administrative Capital.

Eng. Khaled Abbas expressed confidence in the Administrative Capital's ability to provide collaboration opportunities with the EBRD, stating that this visit is a positive step towards building effective and distinguished partnerships in developing infrastructure and enhancing urban development in the capital. He also mentioned the importance of understanding the bank's plans for investment in Egypt and discussing ways to collaborate in vital areas.

Eng. Abbas added that the EBRD has full experience in development, and collaboration that will play a crucial role in supporting projects in the Administrative Capital.

"Khalid Hamza, EBRD director and head of Egypt stated: 'The Administrative Capital is one of the most important and largest Egyptian national projects, and we are committed to explore potential opportunities and support projects that adhere to sustainable development standards. He added that this visit represents an important opportunity for exchanging experiences and identifying areas where we can have a positive impact in.’’’

The visit covered various topics, including the latest developments in current infrastructure projects, expanding the scope of cooperation in future projects, and focusing on mechanisms to facilitate investment and improve the business environment in the Administrative Capital.

It's worth noting that this visit is part of the ACUD strategy to enhance partnerships with various relevant entities and institutions, attract investments to promote sustainable development, and make progress in urban planning and infrastructure development. After the visit, the delegation toured the Administrative Capital, including the government district, the new parliament building, and key project landmarks.