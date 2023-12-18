The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has obtained the "ISO 41001:2018" certification of compliance with international quality standards in the area of management, supervision, monitoring and governance of facility management procedures and maintenance services, which is awarded by the British Standards Institute (BSI), making it one of the first entities to obtain this international certification.

On this occasion, His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, stated that the Judicial Department's ongoing development efforts are clearly evident in the certifications it has obtained to meet international quality standards in a number of areas, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to uphold the development momentum in order to attain the strategic objectives of the Government of Abu Dhabi and strengthen its competitive position to achieve global leadership.

For his part, Ahmed Ebraheem Almarzouqi, Executive Director of the Administrative Support Sector at the ADJD, underlined the commitment of the Judicial Department to providing all its services in accordance with approved standards, adding that obtaining these international certificates in various areas of quality is a proof of the long-lasting nature of its distinguished performance levels and the application of best support practices to achieve sustainable development objectives.

In turn, Dr. Muhannad Abdul Qader, General Manager for Middle East and Africa Operations at BSI, said that the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department is one of the very first entities to obtain this certification, which is arousing great interest internationally. The achievement of this standard, he said, reflects the ADJD's commitment to strengthening the confidence of its strategic partners among companies and institutions in the field of entrepreneurship and maintenance, as well as its commercial partners.