Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education has officially launched the Al Ghurair Foundation Youth Advisory Council, which aims to incorporate youth’s opinions into the development, planning, and implementation of its programs.

The 15-member council will advise the Foundation on its programmatic and thought leadership activities to shape future initiatives and engagements. It will serve as a sounding board and allow the Foundation to test ideas, gather feedback, and make informed decisions. The Al Ghurair Foundation Youth Advisory Council will work with the Foundation's team to determine the best interventions for Emirati and Arab youth, leading to a positive impact. The Council aims to achieve its goals and elevate the Foundation’s strategic priorities by sharing ideas, co-creating documents, articles, and videos, contributing at events, and networking with various stakeholders collaborating with the Foundation. The Council will also network with similar local and regional bodies and contribute toward realizing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through their work.

Consisting of inspiring youth from the UAE and across the Arab region, the Council members are passionate about youth issues and eager to contribute to the UAE's and the region's sustainable development. In a round of internal elections, members elected Sarah Bawazir as President, Reem Musabbeh as Vice President, and Eisa Almarzooqi as Council Manager. Taking direction from the Foundation's Director of Knowledge and Innovation, each member joined one or two of the following committees: Access to Quality Higher Education, Upskilling and Career Readiness, and Engagement and Communication. The Foundation's Heads will oversee these focus areas and provide support to the Council.

Delighted at the formation of the Youth Advisory Council, Dr. Sonia Ben Jaafar, CEO of the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education said: “These impressive young representatives have a significant role in helping assure that the work of the Foundation resonates with the needs and dreams of youth. The insights and ideas of these youth leaders will amplify the long-term success of our initiatives and programs. I expect this newly established Al Ghurair Foundation Youth Advisory Council will deepen our understanding and insights of the reality youth face and how we can better help as a leading philanthropy in the region.”

Commenting on her role as President of the Youth Advisory Council, Sarah Bawazir said: “I am honored by the vote of confidence that the Council gave me and my colleagues Reem and Eisa. The Foundation did a tremendous effort over the past few months in bringing together this excellent group of passionate & motivated young individuals.”

“I speak on behalf of the Council when I say that we are committed to fulfilling our role as the link between the youth and the Foundation. Our responsibility towards the Emirati and Arab youth is to listen carefully, represent them accurately, and work with the Foundation on programs that empower them with the knowledge and skills they need to pave their way into a prosperous life and push the economic wheel forward,” she added.

Using innovative education solutions and authentic partnerships, the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education aims to empower Emirati and Arab youth to thrive and contribute to the sustainable development of the region. Through the Al Ghurair Foundation Youth Advisory Council, the Foundation's strategic goals will be met, including supporting 200,000 Emirati and Arab youth in their journey to better sustainable livelihoods by 2025.

About The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education

The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education aims to empower Emirati and Arab youth to thrive and contribute to the sustainable development of the region, through innovative education solutions and authentic partnerships. As one of the largest privately funded philanthropic foundations in the Arab region, AGFE supports the provision of high-quality technology-based education opportunities, as well as the development of relevant skills for a successful transition into higher education and the labor market. Founded in 2015, the Foundation is dedicated to the realization of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 4 and 8, calling for inclusive and equitable quality education that leads to improved standards of living for all. The Foundation is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

