Amsterdam, The Netherlands: Today, The 4 Winds Entertainment (T4W) is proud to announce a publishing partnership with NetEase Games, the online games division of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES, HKEX: 9999), to launch the upcoming mobile party game Eggy Go (English name pending) in EMEA, Australasia, India, LATAM, and North America.



Eggy Go is an imaginative super party game for mobile, supporting up to 32 players who compete per match, with strong social features that have attracted the attention of a large number of players during its closed beta stage across the globe. As NetEase's most anticipated party mobile game this year, the Chinese launch of the game will be on May 26th, ready to start the party with an impressive number of pre-registrations.

"Since its start, The 4 Winds Entertainment has been on a mission to provide high-quality gaming entertainment from the best worldwide developers to Opportunity Markets and the rest of the globe." stated Steven Huot, CEO of The 4 Winds Entertainment. "We found the right partner, one that shares our excitement and is more than up for the task. NetEase Games is an excellent choice, collaborating with us to create an outstanding game for iOS and Android."



The global release timeline of Eggy Go will be announced soon, and to stay up to date on Eggy Go, please visit the Official Website https://www.eggygo.com/

-Ends-

About The 4 Winds Entertainment

Founded in 2021 by a multi-cultural group of gaming veterans, The 4 Winds Entertainment’s mission is to serve as the cultural bridge for the world's best games to high-growth Opportunity Markets, leveraging our unrivaled experience to unlock their full potential. Learn more about it on the official website: https://the4winds.com/



About NetEase Games

NetEase Games is the online games division of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES), developing and operating some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in markets including China and Japan. As one of the world's largest incubators of quality online game content, NetEase Games is dedicated to supporting the growth of innovative studios around the globe and growing an international presence along the way. To complement its self-developed games and world-class R&D capabilities, NetEase Games also partners with other industry leaders including Blizzard Entertainment, The 4 Winds Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers to operate some of the most popular international online games in China. For more information, please visit neteasegames.com.