Riyadh: Thakher Development Company, received the “Best Infrastructure Developer” award 2023 under the Real Estate category at the Saudi Building & Infrastructure Awards 2023 which took place in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and organized as part of the 2nd edition of Saudi Building & Infrastructure Summit 2023. During the ceremony Eng. Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Aboudi, CEO of Thakher Development Company.

Eng. Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Aboudi, said: “We are proud to receive this award, which also comes as a proof of the support and trust in our efforts at Thakher Development Company, and excellence in the field of construction and real estate development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and we always aspire for more.”

The ceremony for the 2nd edition of the Saudi Building & Infrastructure & Awards 2023, with the region’s business leaders and entrepreneurs. The awards were presented to eminent business leaders and companies across multiple industrial vertical sectors, including real estate developments, hospitality, energy and many more.

Thakher Makkah project contributes to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious vision, which aims to host 30 million Umrah performers and six million pilgrims by 2030. The project is spanning over an area of 320,000 sqm. Upon completion, it will include about 100 land plots of various uses for hotels, residential, commercial, and service-related areas. Residential and hotel apartments units will be available in various categories, and the units will be also available for ownership. Among the international hotels in the Thakher Makkah, there are the Radisson Hotel, the Park Inn by Radisson, and the Novotel Hotel, the largest in the world in terms of rooms number.

About Thakher Makkah:

Thakher Makkah by Thakher Development Company is one of the largest and most important projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's vision aims to change the real estate development scene in the Holy City of Makkah by contributing to the city's sustainable development and becoming the preferred destination for visitors.

Thakher Makkah project, valued at 26 billion Saudi riyals, will provide 15,000 direct and 18,000 indirect jobs. The project partakes in achieving the objectives of Vision 2030 by enhancing the services provided to pilgrims and enriching their experience. It also aims to promote the city's real estate and economic development and enable those wishing to own a unique property in an integrated community with a vibrant and safe environment, proximity to the Great Mosque, and valuable services.