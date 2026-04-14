Abu Dhabi's Metal Park has announced the launch of 25,000–30,000 metric tons per month of new cut-and-bend rebar capacity starting in Q2 2026, equivalent to roughly 10–12% of the UAE’s total monthly consumption.

The capacity is being introduced by Metal Park members to support large infrastructure, energy and utility projects facing tighter schedules, complex sequencing and rising quality requirements, it said.

The expansion comes as construction activity accelerates across the UAE, increasing demand for high-volume, precision-processed reinforcement steel and more reliable delivery timelines. By concentrating processing capacity within a single industrial ecosystem, Metal Park aims to reduce supply chain fragmentation and improve execution certainty for contractors and developers managing large-scale programmes.

“Cut-and-bend processing sits at the heart of modern construction delivery. On major infrastructure and energy-led projects, precision, reliability and delivery certainty are non-negotiable,” said Vahid Fouladkar, CEO of Metal Park.

“What Metal Park is delivering is not simply additional capacity, but a construction-ready industrial environment where contractors and developers can access high-volume, precision-processed rebar alongside logistics, storage and supporting infrastructure in one location.”

Cut-and-bend processing involves the off-site cutting and shaping of reinforcement steel to structural specifications, supporting foundations, core structures, industrial facilities and heavy-load infrastructure. Moving fabrication into controlled environments helps reduce on-site congestion, improve installation accuracy and accelerate build programmes.

Metal Park said the new capacity will be delivered alongside integrated storage, fabrication and logistics infrastructure, allowing contractors to access processing and material handling within one location. The platform also operates on a pay-as-you-go model, enabling companies to scale capacity in line with project demand without committing to upfront capital investment.

Commissioning is currently underway, with full operations expected within six months. As additional processors and partners join the ecosystem, Metal Park is positioning the platform to support long-duration construction programmes and strengthen supply chain resilience across the UAE’s expanding infrastructure pipeline. - TradeArabia News Service

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